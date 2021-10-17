CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog of the Week: Danny

By Spark Rescue
Santa Barbara Edhat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Danny, a fun, loving 12 week old Shepard mix. Danny loves to...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Ginger and Mitzi are ready to find a forever home, together!

Ginger and Mitzi are a bonded pair who have lived their entire lives together. Their human mom recently passed away, so now they need to go to a loving home together. They are both shih tzu mixes, which means they won't shed. They are good with other dogs, cats and...
PETS
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KILLEEN, TX
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter on Oct. 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Curry is a 13-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. The sweet senior is totally blind and is quite calm. Short walks followed by long naps and Curry will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
PETS
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sparkrescue Org
K945

A Sad Dog Looking for a Sad Human, Could It Be You?

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the dog who's just a sad boy. Travish is a long-haired Chihuahua weighing in at 10 pounds. His adoption fee is only $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and microchip enrollment fee. Travish likes other dogs and cats but he prefers to just lay low hang out by himself and listen to Adele on repeat.
BENTON, LA
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Who Stared At The Wall For Weeks Finally Asks Mom For Pets | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Rescue dog stared at the wall for weeks — watch her start to make eye contact and finally ask her mom for face pets 💛. Keep up with Clementine on Instagram: https://thedo.do/little_lemmy_girl. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
PETS
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Chihuahua Mixes Annie & Oakley

It's our Pet of the Week! This week we have four-month-old Oakley and Annie, a brother and sister duo of Chihuahua mixes. If you'd like to adopt both, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park during the hours between 10a-5p.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Hello Magazine

5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

Anyone who has adopted a dog will know that your four-legged friends can make loyal and trustworthy companions – perfect for company and emotional support. When it comes to affectionate dog breeds, we don't just mean puppy dog eyes. ESAs or 'Emotional Support Animals' are highly intelligent dogs that can be trained to handle unique mental health situations, helping their owners to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and panic attacks.
PETS
pilot.com

Found Dog, Tan Chihuahua in Vass

Closest Major Intersection Animal hospital off us 1. Additional Comments No microchip found male tan chihuahua mix. Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb) Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes. APPEARANCE. Tail of Pet Long. MICROCHIP. Has Pet...
VASS, NC
homenewshere.com

Guy Sleeps With Hundreds Of Dogs In -20 Degree Weather | The Dodo Heroes

Watch this guy turn an aggressive dog into a cuddlebug — and sleep in a pile of hundreds of rescue dogs every night ❤️. To help Dejan take care of his rescued dogs, you can support their ongoing care with Vucjak Shelter: https://thedo.do/donatevucjak. Keep up with their rescue work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/vucjak.
ENVIRONMENT
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Tessa” – Ready for Adoption at Klamath Animal Shelter

This week’s pet is dog named ” Tessa “. Tessa is a 2 year old female, black & tan Doberman, she weighs around 60 pounds. Tessa walks well on leash and knows some basic commands like sit, down, and heel. She is a very active girl that will need regular exercise and secure fencing as she likes to go off on adventures without her people. Tessa loves toys, she especially loves destuffing them, and seems to get along with other dogs. When seeing cats she appears a little too interested so a cat free home may be best.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Peanut

Peanut is a tiny little guy with a huge personality! He's outgoing and social and never met a person or a dog he didn't love. He hasn't met any cats yet, but we bet with proper introductions, he'd love those, too. Being a puppy, he's high-energy and loves to play.
PETS
Soap Opera Digest

Pet Set: Melody Thomas Scott And Reilly

“Reilly is now 8 years old, she was 1 or 2 when I adopted her. She is a mixed terrier. A mutt!”. Please share how you came to find Reilly. And how did you know she was meant for your household? “[My husband] Edward [Scott] had gone to the South Central Animal Shelter to scout locations for a remote sequence for THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL [where he serves as supervising producer]. He needed to go back the next day and he asked me to come along for the ride. ‘No, thanks,’ I said. ‘Safe driving. See you when you get back.’ Then he told me that he saw a dog there that he thought I might want to see. I immediately hopped into the car! When we arrived, we learned that the dog Edward had seen the day before had already been adopted. Perusing the cages, I came upon this furless, skin-and-bone little thing. The moment our eyes met, we began an ‘eye conversation’ that has yet to stop! She seemed to understand everything I was saying to her. Her eyes were pleading, ‘Please, please take me home with you! I’ll be a good girl and won’t be any trouble.’ The rest is history and she has kept her word!”
PETS
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
97.5 WOKQ

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cats Who Raised 8 Kittens Together, Wait at Glass Door at Shelter Every Day

Two cats who have raised their eight kittens together, wait at the glass door at the shelter every day. Early this month, Exploits Valley SPCA (in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada) took in two cat moms and their eight kittens that desperately needed help. The large clowder had been rescued by Boyd's Cove TNR Project before they made their way to the shelter.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Couple adopts abandoned dog after noticing she was chasing their car

A couple traveling through the Spanish mountainside say they noticed a small dog chasing behind their car. When the dog refused to give up, the couple realized something was wrong. “We thought it was just a game, but soon realized something wasn’t right because she was running fast and would...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy