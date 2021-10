TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fall weather made itself known Saturday morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s with patchy fog in the eastern Big Bend. Local airports reported improved visibility by 9 a.m., and a mostly sunny sky is in the forecast later in the day. Higher-level clouds may pass by in the afternoon and evening, but sunshine will still be there with highs reaching into the lower to mid 80s. The lows Sunday morning will return into the 50s in many inland locations under a mostly clear sky.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO