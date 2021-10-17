CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Finn Balor qualifies for King of the Ring finals

By Sanchit Chandalia
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Crown Jewel 2021 is just a couple of days away. Several top Championships are on the line, and a couple of stipulation matches are a part of the card too. In addition to this, two tournaments will also be concluding at the Saudi Arabia event. A new King of the...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results – Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns, Tournament Winners, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. – The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Retains Women’s Title on Raw By DQ, Xavier Woods Confronts Finn Balor

– Charlotte Flair is still your Raw Women’s Champion following Monday’s episode of WWE Raw thanks to the judicious use of a chair. This week’s show saw Flair face Bianca Belair with Flair’s title on the line in the main event. The match went down to the line, which Flair bleeding from the mouth at one point, until Flair hit Belair with a chair to cause the DQ, losing the match but holding onto her championship.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE King of The Ring Finals Confirmed

Xavier Woods defeated Jinder Mahal on this week's Monday Night Raw in the second semifinal match of this year's King of the Ring tournament. The 11-time tag team champion will now take on Finn Balor at Crown Jewel with the crown, cape, throne and scepter on the line. Woods beat "The Modern-Day Maharaja" by enduring his Khalas finisher then hitting his top-rope elbow drop from across the ring onto the former WWE Champion. Woods has talked about how much the King of the Ring has meant to him for years and released several fiery video promos ahead of this year's tournament.
WWE
Finn Balor
Roman Reigns
Xavier Woods
Sami Zayn
Kofi Kingston
Jinder Mahal
Rey Mysterio
ringsidenews.com

Adam Cole Reacts To Xavier Woods Reaching WWE King Of The Ring Final

Xavier Woods is a member of The New Day and has had a tremendous career in WWE so far. Woods has won tag team gold on numerous occasions and remains a mainstay of any brand he is on. Now it seems Adam Cole reacted to Woods’ most recent win on Monday Night RAW.
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

Sami Zayn, Finn Balor advance in King of the Ring

The first round of the King of the Ring tournament got underway on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in San Jose with two matches featuring wrestlers from the blue brand trying to advance to the semifinals of the eight-man tournament. Get a look at the full bracket right...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/15 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of final Crown Jewel hype, Brock Lesnar appears, Queen’s Crown and King of Ring semi-finals, Edge promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM ONTARIO, CALIF. -The Smackdown opening aired. It was labelled as “Super-sized” in the graphics. Smackdown runs an extra 30 minutes tonight, with the last 30 minutes being commercial-free. (Keller’s Analysis: WWE is aware that super-sized has a fast-food...
WWE
#King Of The Ring#Combat#Wwe Raw
ringsidenews.com

Huge Spoiler On King Of The Ring Semi-Finals Match On WWE RAW

WWE presented the go-home show before Crown Jewel this week. They are also deciding the final spots in the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments. This is your official spoiler warning. According to a report from Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal’s match won’t be the last...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Xavier Woods advances to WWE King of the Ring tournament finals

Xavier Woods is headed to the finals of WWE's King of the Ring tournament. On tonight's episode of Raw, Woods defeated Jinder Mahal in a King of the Ring semifinal match. Woods will face Finn Balor in the tournament finals at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this Thursday. Woods pinned...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Finn Balor Not Bothered By Fans Wanting To See Xavier Woods Win King Of The Ring

During today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’, WWE Superstar Finn Balor commented on many fans wanting to see Xavier Woods defeat him in the King of the Ring finals match at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, his current physical condition, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE crowns King of the Ring, Queen's Crown tournament winners

A king and queen of WWE were crowned at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Xavier Woods became King of the Ring by defeating Finn Balor in the tournament finals. In the Queen's Crown tournament finals, Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop. "All hail King Xavier" and "All hail Queen Zelina" were announced...
WWE
FOX Sports

Xavier Woods crowned King of the Ring after defeating Finn Bálor

The childhood dream has come true for Xavier Woods as he overcame Finn Bálor to become the new King of the Ring. Neither Superstar appeared to gain the edge in an evenly fought match that saw counter after counter. Woods nearly earned the victory after stopping Bálor dead in his tracks with a superkick square to the jaw.
ComicBook

WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Fans Are Ecstatic Following Xavier Woods' King of the Ring Win

This year's Crown Jewel for the WWE has thrown a number of major matches at fans of professional wrestling, but Xavier Woods made fans take notice thanks to his passion in winning the King of the Ring title, and fans are ecstatic to see the wrestler's dream come true as he nets a victory against the Demon Finn Balor. With the New Day member becoming the new King of the Ring, Big E also has a match of his own at this year's event as he defends the World Championship against Drew McIntyre, the former champion who held the title for quite some time.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Sasha Banks Gets Supersized Win, Finn Balor and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Whenever WWE has to move to another night, it's an opportunity to do something special to offset the change, bring in a new audience and treat it like a bigger show. That was seemingly the intention with last night's Supersized SmackDown on FS1, which featured two tournament matches, an appearance by Brock Lesnar, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line in a Street Fight, and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Releases Awesome Video Package Hyping Up Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor King of the Ring Finals

The final round of WWE's King of the Ring 2021 tournament will take place on Thursday when Xavier Woods and Finn Balor square off for the crown. As part of a new YouTube series "The Build To," WWE released a video on Wednesday recapping how both men made their way through the eight-man tournament, all while emphasizing why the crown is so important to Woods. The 11-time tag team champion starts the video by saying, "I feel like I'm, for the first time in this company, getting the chance to show what I can do by myself. This is the most important thing in my career."
WWE
Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods (King of the Ring Finals)

In the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament, Finn Bálor will go head-to-head The New Day’s Xavier Woods at WWE Crown Jewel. In his climb to this final showdown, The Prince overcame both Cesaro and Sami Zayn, while Woods bested Ricochet and Jinder Mahal. Now, the only thing that stands between the elite competitors and the crown is each other.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

These Three Former WWE Stars Have Landed New Gigs

You have to do something else. Wrestlers are like normal people in that at some point, their careers are going to end. What makes things a little bit different though is the fact that wrestlers are often going to be retiring from the ring far before they are moving into traditional retirement years. They need something else to do and now several former WWE stars seem to have found at least a temporary something.
WWE
CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
