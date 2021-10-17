WNBA, NBA alumni marvel at Chicago Sky’s dominance as 1st championship within reach

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center/forward Astou Ndour-Fall (45) and center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Photo credit Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Sky is one win away from a WNBA championship and some former players are hoping the support the team is getting from the city keeps on soaring.

In a suite high above Wintrust Arena Friday night, former WNBA and NBA stars marveled at the Chicago Sky's dominance in Game 3 of the Finals and the hold the team had on a packed crowd.

"Chicago is a basketball and sports city. It's great to see," WNBA alum and lifelong Chicagoan Kim Williams told WBBM Newsradio.

Shawn Marion, a Waukegan native and current Board Director for the National Basketball Retired Players Association, echoed Williams sentiment, telling WBBM Newsradio, "You've got a sellout crowd to see the women play in the finals. This is electric."

Marion, who spent 16 years in the NBA, said there have been few runs more exciting than the Candace Parker-led Skys.

"I love the product they're putting out on that floor," he said. "They look very good, they're talented, they're scoring in high numbers and giving us all some great highlights. It's all part of the process and I love it."

Williams said the team is giving plenty of young, female basketball players some stars to look up to.

"Watching these women and seeing them put on a great show day in and day out, that's important," Williams said. "They deserve this. They have something to look forward to if they put the work in and continue to dream. They now know that they can make it."