The FBI confirmed Thursday that human remains found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are that of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie's fiancee Gabby Petito went missing in late August and her remains were found on Sept. 19. Her cause of death was ruled as strangulation and Laundrie was named a person of interest in her death before he went missing soon after.

