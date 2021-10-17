CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Says AI Will Clean Up the Platform. Its Own Engineers Have Doubts.

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Inc. FB -1.15% executives have long said that artificial intelligence would address the company’s chronic problems keeping what it deems hate speech and excessive violence as well as underage users off its platforms. That future is farther away than those executives suggest, according to internal documents reviewed by...

abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
wccftech.com

Facebook May No Longer Be Called Facebook Starting Next Week

Facebook wants to change its company name as soon as next week; this is based on a report coming from The Verge. The new company name will reflect Facebook's focus on creating a metaverse, a concept that has quickly taken a massive hype in the tech world. Facebook's Decision to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey mocks Mark Zuckerberg's plans to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse', agreeing with a tweet calling it a 'dystopian corporate dictatorship'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has mocked Mark Zuckerberg's plan to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse,' agreeing with a tweet calling it a 'dystopian corporate dictatorship.'. Facebook wants the 'metaverse' to be a future version of the internet, where users use virtual reality and augmented reality devices to enter virtual worlds.
INTERNET
Laramie Live

Facebook Unveils New Controls for Kids Using its Platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens using its photo sharing app Instagram to take a break, and nudging them if they repeatedly look at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
INTERNET
Smithonian

Facebook Addresses Illegal Sales of Amazon Rainforest Lands on Its Platform

Last week, social media company Facebook announced it would take steps to halt illegal sales of Amazon rainforest land on its platform, report Joao Fellet and Charlotte Pamment for BBC News. The revelation that these sales were taking place on Facebook came as a result of a BBC News investigation...
INTERNET
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Facebook is too big to be left to its own devices

The negative effects that emerge from social media have been floating in public for a long time, but the level of damage that they cause haven’t been clearly digested. That was until a Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, provided over three hours of testimony during a congressional committee hearing. Haugen told about the damage that Facebook has been knowingly causing teenagers.
INTERNET
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Facebook Must Provide Answers on "XCheck" Program and Its Role in Protecting False and Misleading Information About COVID Vaccines on Its Platforms

October 14, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 14 attorneys general in requesting information from Facebook on the role its. “XCheck” program has played in protecting false or misleading content regarding COVID vaccines on its platforms. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook maintains a "whitelist" of high-profile users that it shields from the company’s normal enforcement process. In today’s letter, the attorneys general seek information as to whether and to what extent the XCheck program has been used to protect members of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” – twelve individuals who are responsible for almost two-thirds of false or misleading content about COVID vaccines across social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shropshire Star

Facebook urged to publish research on harm its platforms cause children

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was ‘astonished’ to learn that 17% of teenage girls had said Instagram made their eating disorders worse. Facebook must “publish what they know” about the harm its platforms cause to children, the Health Secretary has demanded. Sajid Javid told MPs he was “astonished” to...
KIDS
The Next Web

Terrifyingly, Facebook wants its AI to be your eyes and ears

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where you left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it.
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Fed Its Own Researchers QAnon Garbage

Facebook researchers created a dummy profile for a fictitious conservative woman named Carol Smith in 2019, and within two days the social network was steering her towards QAnon. The site recommended she join groups dedicated to conspiracy theories of various flavors within a week despite the fact that the researchers had only indicated she was interested in politics, parenting, and Christianity, according to NBC. The researchers compiled their findings on the “barrage of extreme, conspiratorial, and graphic content” in a report titled “Carol’s Journey to QAnon.” The report was part of a trove of documents made public by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who testified to Congress last week that the social networking company has long prioritized profits and growth over the safety of its users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has disputed Haugen’s descriptions.
INTERNET
stockxpo.com

Facebook Apps Used to Spread Religious Hatred in India, Documents Show

Mark Zuckerberg praised India in December as a special and important country for Facebook Inc., saying that millions of people there use its platforms every day to stay in touch with family and friends. Internally, researchers were painting a different picture: Facebook’s products in India were awash with inflammatory content that one report linked to deadly religious riots.
TECHNOLOGY

