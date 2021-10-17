Hershey Bears welcome back fans, beat Charlotte Checkers in opener

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears welcomed back a full Giant Center crowd Saturday night for the first time in 594 days and the team gave its fans plenty to cheer about in a 5-2 win against the Charlotte Checkers.

Lucas Johansen netted the first goal of the game three minutes in, and the Bears scored twice in the opening period. Hershey extended its lead to 3-1 in the second and never relinquished its advantage, improving to 1-0 on the year.

New head coach Scott Allen picked up his first win behind the bench.

The two teams will play again Sunday afternoon.

