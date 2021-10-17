CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hershey, PA

Hershey Bears welcome back fans, beat Charlotte Checkers in opener

By Damon Turbitt
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Phl9C_0cU3iVPm00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears welcomed back a full Giant Center crowd Saturday night for the first time in 594 days and the team gave its fans plenty to cheer about in a 5-2 win against the Charlotte Checkers.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Lucas Johansen netted the first goal of the game three minutes in, and the Bears scored twice in the opening period. Hershey extended its lead to 3-1 in the second and never relinquished its advantage, improving to 1-0 on the year.

New head coach Scott Allen picked up his first win behind the bench.

What do fans need to attend Hershey Bears games inside Giant Center? Full guidance for 2021-22 season

The two teams will play again Sunday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Wilson walks it off against Hempfield with 28-21 win in Week 9

A game that went down to the last 30 seconds saw Wilson steal a win against Hempfield in Week 9, 28-21. Both teams came into the game still fighting for playoff survival. 4th quarter, Hempfield down 21-14 trying to tie the game. A fumble by Hempfield looked to end the drive, but the Knights managed […]
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Sports
abc27 News

Full Week 9 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Power Rankings are all anyone talks about these days in Week 9 of the Central Pa. high school football season. Just one more week before playoffs begin, so wins go a long way this week. The action from Week 9 of the 25th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 amped […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Johansen
abc27 News

CD East downs Central Dauphin in Week 9 with 31-14 victory

The battle of the CD squads saw CD East take down Central Dauphin 31-14 in Week 9. The Panther’s win was accomplished by a spread-out offense with Mekhi Flowers and Marcell McDaniels all found the endzone to push CD East over Central Dauphin, 31-14. Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started […]
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27 News

Columbia edges out ELCO in Week 9 shootout, 42-35

A wild night of offense from start to finish only had one TD separate ELCO and Columbia with the Crimson Tide coming out on top, 42-35. Both teams traded leads back and forth with a lot of heavy hits in between. Columbia’s Robert Footman was a main contributor to his team’s offense pushing them to […]
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27 News

Lampeter-Strasburg dominates Ephrata 63-7 in Week 9

A determined Lampeter-Strasburg team clinched a tie for the Lanc-Lebanon Section 3 title with a 63-7 rout of Ephrata in Week 9. Offense was working early and often for the Pioneers in front of a Homecoming crowd. Giovanni Maletesta, Berkley Wagner, and Payton Cunningham all had a huge hand in propelling the Pioneer offense to […]
EPHRATA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Checkers#Welcome Back#Weather#American Football#Whtm#Giant Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

How to watch No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois, plus preview show on abc27

(WHTM) — No. 7 Penn State host Illinois (2-5) on Saturday, October 23 on homecoming weekend broadcast live on abc27. Penn State is 5-1 but has not named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game after third-year starter Sean Clifford was injured against Iowa. The noon kickoff begins ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, October 23. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
abc27 News

One-on-one with Ben Jones: Illinois vs. Penn State preview

(WHTM) – It’s not often there’s plenty to sink your teeth into when it comes to a 2-5 Illinois team making the trip to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, but this is no ordinary week for Penn State. StateCollege.com’s Ben Jones joins us to talk Sean Clifford’s return to practice, how the offense can work with […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
903
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy