Smol Cat Dump For A Brighter Day For All

Have you seen more cat hair floating through the air than usual? Are you finding tufts of the stuff all over your clothes and furniture? It turns out we are in the middle of shedding season. Brushing is incredibly important during this time of year to help your your furry friend feel comfortable, but sometimes it’s not enough to keep cat hair from accumulating everywhere. To keep cat shedding under control, there’s another tool you can use, and it’s probably already in your closet: a lint roller.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO