Local author Sharon Ward to speak at Wareham Free Library

Connection to region: I moved from Northern Virginia to Fredericksburg in 2004. I was inspired to write a book when I cleared out my deceased parents home and found the original notes from my father’s experience in Hong Kong in WWII, when Hong Kong, Manilla and Singapore were bombed the same day as Pearl Harbor. I thought more people should know that fact ... and the experience of my civilian father in prison camp. That was my first book, which inspired my second book. I wanted to know more about my great-grandparents, grandparents and parents, as I didn’t ask them enough questions about their lives. And, my children don’t ask many questions about my life experiences, even though they knew I grew up in Japan. When I researched my great-grandparents and grandparents, I discovered many “full-circle” experiences that included me, my sisters, and my children.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO