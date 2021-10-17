CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local author Sharon Ward to speak at Wareham Free Library

theweektoday.com
 7 days ago

Sharon Ward, a Wareham resident and novelist, will speak at the Wareham Free Library on Wednesday,...

Corsicana Daily Sun

Local author publishes new book

Corsicana native Darline Allen Morgan recently wrote and published her second book, A Matter of Trust, part of The True Love Series. Morgan, who writes under the name Bertrice Woods, grew up in Corsicana and graduated Corsicana High School in 1974. She has spent many years in the Dallas Metroplex where she lives with husband, Gary Morgan.
CORSICANA, TX
marshfieldmail.com

Marshfield grad donates book to local library

Marshfield native, Darleen Anderson recently donated a copy of her new book, "Flip-Flop and Don't Stop – the story of Gigi the gymnast" to the Webster County Library. This is Anderson's first book, which was illustrated by Brittney Anderson Ferguson. Anderson is a 1951 graduate of Marshfield High School.
MARSHFIELD, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

Photo Gallery: Little Free Libraries

Scattered throughout the Kirkwood and Webster communities stand Little Free Libraries where people can “take a book and return a book.” Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to “build communities and inspire readers.” Anyone can have a little library in their front yard, and there is a wide variety of genres for all ages. They strive to allow access for everyone, and Maeve Heaney, junior, has acknowledged that.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Person
M. Ward
presspubs.com

Little free libraries pop up around town

Members of the Arden Hills/Shoreview Rotary Club fabricated, assembled, painted, and installed four little free libraries in the Shoreview/Arden Hills area. Others are on Snail Lake Road north of Sitzer Park; on Glenarden Road in Arden Hills; and in the Brookside Mobil Home Park in Shoreview. The libraries will be...
SHOREVIEW, MN
capeanncommunity.com

Local Author and Activist Kate Ranta to Speak At Sawyer Free Library putting a spotlight on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Local Author to share her story of turning abuse and tragedy into transformation and triumph. The Sawyer Free Library will present “Killing Kate: A Story of Turning Abuse and Tragedy into Transformation and Triumph,” Thursday, October 14, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. Manchester-by-the-Sea author KATE RANTA emerged from a severely...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lima News

Author to speak at Shawnee Country Club

LIMA — Women United will hear from local author Erin Hardesty at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Shawnee Country Club, 1700 Shawnee Road. She has authored the book, “No Little Choices,” a novel based on a true story. The cost is $20 per person for Women United Members,...
SHAWNEE, OH
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Longworth Little Free Library dedicated to former library dir.

On Sunday, 10/10/21, the Rotary Club of Fairhaven and the Millident Library dedicated the Longworth “Little Free Library” on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, at the entrance to the Phoenix Bike Trail. “With Carolyn Longworth, 40 years of being the Librarian at the Millicent Library, and the first woman in the...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
#The Wareham Free Library
Journal & Topics

Area Libraries Host Public Event With Author

Cathy Park Hong will discuss her bestselling book, “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning,” in a virtual conversation with Chicago reporter Monica Eng at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, via Zoom. The book has been called “a ruthlessly honest, emotionally charged, and utterly original exploration of Asian American consciousness.”. The...
CHICAGO, IL
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Windsor Library Displays Local Artist

Under the direction of Windsor-Severance Library’s Volunteer Art Coordinator Cornelia Davis, quite an inventive art show is presented at the library. Cornelia has arranged with Dara Weyna, a diverse and creative artist to display her works of Modern Color Landscape and quite interesting pieces of Crochet artwork. Her work will be on display the entire month of October. Dara is the creator of “You Are Loved” crochet hearts. She has crochet countless numbers of hearts for remembering loved ones.
WINDSOR, CO
infortwayne.com

Local author releases 10th book, speaks on journey with FND

Local author Dawn Merriman released her 10th book “Message in the Box” on Oct. 2 during a book launch party at Well Grounded Cafe in Huntertown. Merriman is a thriller and mystery novelist and her most recent release is the 5th book on her “Messages of Murder” series. The series is based around main character, Gabby, who has psychic visions and a tattoo with messages from above.
HUNTERTOWN, IN
yonkerstimes.com

Harrison Public Library Presents Meet the Authors Free Online Oct. 23, 11am-330 pm

Free Zoom Program – Register at https://www.harrisonpl.org/events/harrison/18192. Join the Harrison Public Library for its annual Meet the Authors event, which is being held online. Meet your favorite authors and discover new writers. There is something for everyone! Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. This year the library will...
HARRISON, NY
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Petoskey News-Review

Author to speak on Native American history at Charlevoix Public Library

Northern Michigan author Robert Downes will present a digital slide talk on “First Contact: When the Indians and Europeans First Met” at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Charlevoix Public Library. “I’ll share stories of first contact between the Indians and the Vikings, Spanish conquistadors, English colonists and French voyageurs,”...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Free Lance-Star

Local Author Spotlight: Carol Waite

Connection to region: I moved from Northern Virginia to Fredericksburg in 2004. I was inspired to write a book when I cleared out my deceased parents home and found the original notes from my father’s experience in Hong Kong in WWII, when Hong Kong, Manilla and Singapore were bombed the same day as Pearl Harbor. I thought more people should know that fact ... and the experience of my civilian father in prison camp. That was my first book, which inspired my second book. I wanted to know more about my great-grandparents, grandparents and parents, as I didn’t ask them enough questions about their lives. And, my children don’t ask many questions about my life experiences, even though they knew I grew up in Japan. When I researched my great-grandparents and grandparents, I discovered many “full-circle” experiences that included me, my sisters, and my children.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Herald

Schaumburg Library Invites All Ages to Author Fair

All ages are welcome to attend the Local Author Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Schaumburg Library, 130 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. The event will take place on both floors of the library, in the Commons, Workshop, Adult Classroom and Rasmussen Room. Masks are mandatory, regardless of vaccination status.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
radioresultsnetwork.com

Local Author To Do Book Signing Event At Escanaba Library

The Escanaba Public Library welcomes author J.L. Hyde on Wednesday, November 10 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. for a free book signing event. Hyde bases her second murder mystery book on Escanaba where she grew up. Readers will recognize features of the town from bars and restaurants to local radio stations, even if the story is new. The fiction book “Delta County: A Novel” is about returning home for a class reunion, ten years after an unspeakable tragedy.
ESCANABA, MI
FL Radio Group

Local Author Holding Lecture at CCC

Local author, Jeff Delbel, will be at Cayuga Community College’s Auburn campus Monday, October 18. He will be discussing his latest novel “Kate’s Gift” – the final installment of his “Eagleson” trilogy. The event begins at 4:00pm. It is a free lecture; however, registration is required to attend. Registration can be completed by calling 315-294-8841.
AUBURN, NY
casagrandeaz.gov

Local Author Showcase

Their books will be for sale, please bring cash or check for purchases. In conjunction with Friends of the Casa Grande Public Library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

