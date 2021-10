Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I learned one thing over the weekend, it's that we might need a new name for the sport of football because we can't keep calling it football after what happened on Sunday. There's only one position on the field that actually uses their feet and they forgot how to use them in Week 5: Kickers combined to miss 12 field goals AND 12 extra points, which was tied for the most missed extra points ever during a single week in the Super Bowl era.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO