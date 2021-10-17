CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jax and TL16 end losing streak

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

TL had to go to a foreign country to...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys make roster space for returning star player

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move on Wednesday to prepare space for the return of a key star player, following his reactivation by the NFL. Fullback Nick Ralston was released and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad as tackle La’el Collins is set to return from his five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug testing policies.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL WR Reportedly Announces Retirement

After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tl16
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Trade? Did Jerry 'Drop Huge Hint'?

Cowboys NFL trade hints? After 30 years, we speak "Jerry-ese.'' And it is a skill that comes in mighty handy every year as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Maybe the only thing "unusual about business'' is that Dallas is 5-1, which can create a go-for-it mindset when envisioning a long-awaited return to the Super Bowl. But "open for business year-'round'' is something Jerry has literally said, in one form or another, for the last 30-plus years.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NFL fines CeeDee Lamb, Connor Williams, Trevon Diggs

It was an expensive win for three Cowboys players last week, according to NFL Media. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had a pick-six late in the fourth quarter, was fined $7,981 for unnecessary roughness for hitting a Patriots player in the facemask after a play. Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams...
NFL
Kearney Hub

Back on Course: Kearney High ends losing streak with win over Lincoln High

KEARNEY — A homecoming night at Foster Field was the right medicine for the Kearney High football team to end its three-game losing streak. The Bearcats picked up a 34-14 victory over Lincoln High on Friday night, earning their first district win and improving to 3-4 on the season. Lincoln falls to the same record as Kearney after the loss.
KEARNEY, NE
tigernet.com

TD for TL16....Orange in the End Zone!

Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 365. Joined:...
VIDEO GAMES
Fox News

'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio finally loses, ending winning streak at 38 games

Matt Amodio’s record-breaking winning streak on "Jeopardy!" has officially come to an end after 38 wins and $1,518,601 in overall prize money. On Monday, the Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut finally lost the game for the first time to Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida. The two were locked for the whole game in an intensely competitive match that ultimately saw Fisher win by a small margin. The game was an all-around difficult one for Amodio thanks in large part to his competition. In addition to Fisher, Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, held the lead at various points throughout the night as well.
TV & VIDEOS
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans destroy Illinois-Penn State during OT game

College football’s “2-point shootout” model of overtime is not a hit – at least with two Big Ten teams. No. 7 Penn State and unranked 2-5 Illinois went to overtime in Happy Valley. After trading field goals, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini in the first 2 overtime periods, it went to 2-point conversion attempts in OT3. I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida Times-Union

Postgame review: Jaguars end losing streak, beat Dolphins in London on Matthew Wright kick

TOTTENHAM, England — Welcome to England, where the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off at 2:30 p.m. local time, or 9:30 a.m. in Florida. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start after missing three games with fractured ribs. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make the sixth start of his NFL career.
NFL
EagleMaven

Eagles End 3-Game Losing Streak, Rally for Important win in Carolina

CHARLOTTE – All game long, the Eagles' defense waited for the offense to show up. It wasn’t until the special teams sent an engraved invitation, getting a blocked punt from T.J. Edwards with 3:53 to play, that the offense finally showed. Four plays after the block and Shaun Bradley’s recovery...
NFL
chatsports.com

Oregon State ends 8-year losing streak to Arizona soccer

Arizona and Oregon State soccer teams both entered Sunday’s match with something important on the line. For the Wildcats, the goal was to get their first Pac-12 win. For the Beavers, it was to continue a surprise season and end an eight-game losing streak against Arizona. Both teams are under...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy