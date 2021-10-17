Jax and TL16 end losing streak

Matt Amodio’s record-breaking winning streak on "Jeopardy!" has officially come to an end after 38 wins and $1,518,601 in overall prize money. On Monday, the Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut finally lost the game for the first time to Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida. The two were locked for the whole game in an intensely competitive match that ultimately saw Fisher win by a small margin. The game was an all-around difficult one for Amodio thanks in large part to his competition. In addition to Fisher, Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, held the lead at various points throughout the night as well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO