RICHARDS: Business About Town

_ Valdosta has a new option for pleasing its sweet tooth: Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop, at 2176 N. Ashley St., opened about three weeks ago. Owner Shanmarella Rayford said the new store is an outgrowth of her home business; she had been baking cookies in her own kitchen for five years. The new shop is a carry-out business, with cookies ’n cream being the top seller, she said. Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop is closed Tuesdays, and is open Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m., Raymond said.

– Patriots Place, a new apartment complex on Bemiss Road, is advertising for tenants. A sign in front of the construction site says the company is now taking leases. The phone number given on the sign is (229) 548-4833.

– Sanderson Farms, which has facilities in Cook County, raised the pay of all hourly employees Sept. 26, the company said in a statement. Hourly line operators will get at least $16.70 an hour, with more rate increases for five, 10, 15 and 20 years with the company. Pay for truck drivers will range from $21.25 to $24.99 per hour, the statement said.

– A new Circle K convenience store is under construction at the intersection of Norman Drive and U.S. 84. The site was formerly the location of a Quality Inn motel.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.