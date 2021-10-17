CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

RICHARDS: Business About Town

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6PF0_0cU3fX0B00

_ Valdosta has a new option for pleasing its sweet tooth: Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop, at 2176 N. Ashley St., opened about three weeks ago. Owner Shanmarella Rayford said the new store is an outgrowth of her home business; she had been baking cookies in her own kitchen for five years. The new shop is a carry-out business, with cookies ’n cream being the top seller, she said. Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop is closed Tuesdays, and is open Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m., Raymond said.

– Patriots Place, a new apartment complex on Bemiss Road, is advertising for tenants. A sign in front of the construction site says the company is now taking leases. The phone number given on the sign is (229) 548-4833.

– Sanderson Farms, which has facilities in Cook County, raised the pay of all hourly employees Sept. 26, the company said in a statement. Hourly line operators will get at least $16.70 an hour, with more rate increases for five, 10, 15 and 20 years with the company. Pay for truck drivers will range from $21.25 to $24.99 per hour, the statement said.

– A new Circle K convenience store is under construction at the intersection of Norman Drive and U.S. 84. The site was formerly the location of a Quality Inn motel.

Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cook County, GA
Cook County, GA
Government
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Raymond, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Convenience Store#Quality Inn#Circle K#Famous Cookie Shop#Patriots Place#Hourly
ABC News

Emmy-winning 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, who played Tom Hanks' roommate in "Bosom Buddies," has died after a battle with cancer. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the news to ABC News. Scolari, who also starred in "Newhart" and "Girls," was 66. The veteran of stage and screen played Henry Desmond opposite...
CELEBRITIES
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
84
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy