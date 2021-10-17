Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders

Jon Gruden is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders hired Gruden from ESPN back in January 2018, and did so on a 10-year, $100 million contract. But he came under fire Friday when Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal published one of Gruden’s past emails that was found in a NFL probe, which saw Gruden say “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.” Gruden apologized for that and vowed he wasn’t a racist, but Monday saw ESPN’s Adam Schefter report that the league had sent the Raiders more “damaging” emails, and shortly thereafter, Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman published a detailed summary of those emails (which included homophobic slurs and misogynistic comments) in The New York Times. That piece went up at 8 p.m. Eastern, and just over an hour later, Gruden was no longer head coach of the Raiders.

