Do you ever find yourself watching a film and just being so at ease that what you’re seeing was made by the highest caliber of filmmaking that you just sit back and enjoy the ride? And that any kind of anxiety that the movie would end up being lackluster just dissipates? James Bond is the single most well-known spy in the realm of cinema, and it brings forth a certain nostalgia of decades gone by. The Bond franchise is simultaneously one of the most recognizable franchises in the history of film as well as one the longest running franchises ever, spanning across six decades. It’s still got it.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO