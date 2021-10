If you're a fan of Nutella, you're in good company. The indulgent chocolate hazelnut spread is sold on every continent (excluding Antarctica, of course) and can be found in 160 countries (via BBC). So we probably don't need to tell you about how great we think it is because you probably already know. Created in Italy and popularized during World War II by the now infamous chocolatier Pietro Ferrero, hazelnut paste was added to chocolate to stretch the volume of expensive chocolate. Hazelnuts being prevalent in Italy, were relatively cheap, although their value has risen considerably over the last century. In fact, a quarter of the world's production of hazelnuts now goes directly to producing Nutella.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO