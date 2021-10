Jason Isbell floated the idea of Georgia Blue just after Election Day 2020. As the country anxiously awaited the results, Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia, I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs.” As it happens, Isbell had been toying around with the idea for a while, long enough to create a rough setlist. After Biden took the state, thereby clinching his path to the presidency, that initial clutch of songs was fleshed out by friends and colleagues who were eager to participate: Brandi Carlile, for one, tweeted that she wanted to record the Indigo Girls’ “Kid Fears,” and John Paul White of the Civil Wars quickly offered his services. While other prospective pairings didn’t materialize, Isbell wound up with a rich cast of guests, ranging from legends like bluegrass picker Béla Fleck to emerging stars like singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer.

