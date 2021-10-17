Haiti police say US-based missionaries kidnapped by same gang that earlier seized French priests

The Haitian gang who kidnapped 16 missionaries from the US and one from Canada has demanded $1m each for them to be released, a Haitian official has said. The 17 people, one of them an 8-month-old baby, were taken by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday from an orphanage in Croix-des-Bouquets, a suburb northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince, officials have said. Haitian justice minister Liszt Quitel said on Monday that the missionaries are being held in a safe house outside the suburb by the gang. Mr Quitel told The Wall Street Journal that Haitian police and the FBI have...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO