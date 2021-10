There’s no denying the fact that sexism runs rampant in the film industry writ large. Reports from 2021 claim that if nothing is done to fight inequality, the gender pay gap won’t close until 2059. Fortunately, there are people—read: women—who are doing something about it. Hollywood in particular is one of the more visible industries that highlight blatant disparities. Top-earning actresses are earning 25 percent less than their male counterparts, and in the Academy Awards’ 93-year history, only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director (2021’s winner Chloé Zhao is the second woman to have ever won, and the first woman of color). Fortunately, entertainment is also a forward-facing platform that can help create real change. And one of the most powerful ways to dismantle the systemic issues affecting those within it is by telling their stories.

