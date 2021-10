A high school senior in Illinois named Minh Duong recently pulled off the greatest “Rickroll” prank off all time. That’s where you trick someone into watching Rick Astley sing “Never Gonna Give You Up”. But he didn’t just trick one person. As his senior prank, he managed to Rickroll his entire SCHOOL DISTRICT all at once. District 214 is right outside Chicago and has over 11,000 students. Back in April, he hacked into their network . . . and played the video on EVERY television screen and projector at six different schools. It’s in the news now, because he just wrote a blog post on how he did it.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO