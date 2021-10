Gonzaga will reportedly suspend men's basketball coach Mark Few for its season opener after his DUI arrest last month in Idaho, according to The Athletic. Few will reportedly miss the team's Kraziness in the Kennel event, exhibitions against Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State and the season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9. Few, who is entering his 22nd year as Gonzaga's head coach, will be back on the bench when Gonzaga hosts Texas on Nov. 13.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO