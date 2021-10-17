CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue. Many of them could save lives

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives. A governors’ highway safety group says the United...

