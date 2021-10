The best photo editing apps can bring out hidden elements in your astro images, transforming them into real showstoppers. This isn't cheating, just enhancing – remember, astrophotos are never going to be the same as what the photographer saw with their naked eye. How could they be? We see the night sky as a series of point light sources punctuated by the occasional Moon, while astrophotos show us the much fainter glows of nebulae and galaxies. Even the best telescopes and best binoculars can't reveal all the subtle colors and patterns that are brought alive in these enhanced images.

