CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia can’t yet track elevators overdue for inspection

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia government regulators have no idea how many of the state’s 34,000 elevators, escalators and moving sidewalks are overdue for annual inspections because a jury-rigged database cannot create lists of them, a newspaper reports.

An elevator that collapsed Aug. 31, killing an 18-year-old, was more than a year overdue for a safety inspection. His family said that was a clue that it was unsafe. The building’s owners were cited and fined.

“Where else is this happening?” state Rep. Matthew Wilson, who sits on the House Insurance Committee and plans to run for insurance commissioner in 2022, asked the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Because this isn’t the only building in Georgia where the elevator inspection is out of date. And what are we doing to prevent additional tragedies just like this one rather than waiting for them to occur and just imposing fines?”

The database installed a decade ago was bought for the Secretary of State’s office to track nursing and other professional licenses — not annual inspections of items needing regular safety checks, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Officials at the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner told the newspaper that $440,000 worth of software installed in July can list sites due and overdue for safety inspections, but it will be next July before they can produce such a list.

Asked if data from the old system could be moved into the new one, the company that designed the first database told state officials that just starting the process would cost $100,000.

Deputy Fire Safety Commissioner Mark Revenew told the newspaper that inspectors find inspection certificates that are two years old.

Department spokesman Weston Burleson said work on replacing the system started in 2019 after current Commissioner John King was appointed.

“It was something we learned pretty quickly needed to be addressed,” Burleson said. “It just takes a while to right the ship.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Alabama town offers $200 incentive for workers to get shots

DORA, Ala. (AP) — A rural Alabama town voted to offer its employees a $200 incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine using federal pandemic relief money. Leaders in the Walker County town of Dora said they hoped the move would boost the vaccination rate in the city of 2,200, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham, the D aily Mountain Eagle reported Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Longtime financial advisers to Louisiana lawmakers retiring

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Legislature is losing decades of institutional knowledge with two of its long-time financial advisers headed to retirement. Legislative Fiscal Officer Chris Keaton, whose office analyzes the costs of bills and performs other financial reviews for lawmakers, told the joint House and Senate budget committee that he’s retiring in early November.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Arizona reports 3,145 additional COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as the rate of daily deaths continued to rise. The 3,145 additional cases and 30 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,148,341 cases and 20,851 deaths.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona may redirect some rent-relief dollars to urban areas

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, striving to avoid losing unspent federal pandemic relief funding for rental aid for rural areas, is moving to reallocate some of it to urban areas. A plan being developed by the state Department of Economic Security is expected to provide more money to programs in metro Phoenix and Tucson that have spent high percentages of their own federal funding to help renters and landlords, the Arizona Republic reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma lawmaker criticized for Asian American comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican Oklahoma state senator is drawing criticism for referring to Asian Americans as “yellow families” during a legislative committee meeting on racial inequity. Sen. Dave Rader of Tulsa made the comment Wednesday to Oklahoma Policy Institute analyst Damion Shade following Shade’s comments during an interim...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#State#Department
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

624K+
Followers
334K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy