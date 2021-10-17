1101 Brookway West Dr

Beautiful custom sprawling ranch home on .86 acres in lovely Rogersville is waiting for you! This home is both attractive and solidily built with a gorgeous Crabtree Orchard Stone exterior which is real stone, not a veneer. The floorplan includes an updated kitchen with island and two pantrys, a cozy oversized living room with fireplace and French doors, a formal dining room, an office with built in bookshelves, a master bedroom with custom built ins and master bath with new tile shower and barn door, and a very large room approx. 20 x 20 with private entrance and an entire wall of built ins that would be amazing for a home based business, studio, or home schooling! Enjoy playing in your fenced in yard with above ground pool and detached over sized two car garage with storage above that has a separate entrance. Fence has 2 -10ft wide gates for easy access to yard. Nice size basement for even more storage or finishing. So many other wonderful features include: Newer water heater, updated plumbing lines, heat pump only 6 yrs old, 6" gutters installed 2018, new 10 x 16 shed, and new blacktop driveway. Rogersville was founded in 1775 by the grandparents of Davy Crockett. Come live in beautiful home in a town rich with history! https://www.rogersvilleheritage.org/

ROGERSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO