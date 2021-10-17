CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1101 Brookway West Dr

News Argus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home!! - To schedule a tour or reserve your apartment home today please call...

www.thenewsargus.com

Citizen Tribune

2111 WEST DR, Rogersville, TN 37857

Beautiful custom sprawling ranch home on .86 acres in lovely Rogersville is waiting for you! This home is both attractive and solidily built with a gorgeous Crabtree Orchard Stone exterior which is real stone, not a veneer. The floorplan includes an updated kitchen with island and two pantrys, a cozy oversized living room with fireplace and French doors, a formal dining room, an office with built in bookshelves, a master bedroom with custom built ins and master bath with new tile shower and barn door, and a very large room approx. 20 x 20 with private entrance and an entire wall of built ins that would be amazing for a home based business, studio, or home schooling! Enjoy playing in your fenced in yard with above ground pool and detached over sized two car garage with storage above that has a separate entrance. Fence has 2 -10ft wide gates for easy access to yard. Nice size basement for even more storage or finishing. So many other wonderful features include: Newer water heater, updated plumbing lines, heat pump only 6 yrs old, 6" gutters installed 2018, new 10 x 16 shed, and new blacktop driveway. Rogersville was founded in 1775 by the grandparents of Davy Crockett. Come live in beautiful home in a town rich with history! https://www.rogersvilleheritage.org/
ROGERSVILLE, TN
News Argus

410 Littlebrook Dr

King, NC location - Split level 3 BR 1.5 baths. Dinette off Kitchen. New Appliances. New flooring. # BR up with a full bath and a large den in lower level with half bath. Washer and Dryer included. Storage off Lower level den. Two storage buildings in back yard. Carport leads to kitchen. Central heat and air (Heat Pump).
KING, NC
News Argus

168 Turnwood Lane

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Rain Tree Condominiums off Peace Haven Road - 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Rain Tree Condominiums off Peace Haven Road. Convenient to shops, restaurants, Lewisville and HWY 421. All major appliances are included except washer and dryer. Laundry access is located in screened in back patio. Access to community pool and tennis courts.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

1601-1629 W. Northwest Blvd

1619 West Northwest Boulevard - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas heat, central air, hardwood floors, washer and dryer connections, shared unfinished basement, coin laundry available. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

1641 Cranberry Hill Lane

Completely updated 3 Bed 2 Bath located off Peters Creek Parkway - Completely updated 3 Bed 2 Bath located off Peters Creek Parkway. Convenient to I40, Silas Creek Parkway, restaurants and more! New luxury plank vinyl flooring throughout main level and bathrooms. New carpet on stairs and upper level. New kitchen countertops, freshly painted cabinets and new light fixtures. Bathrooms have been completely renovated. Primary bedroom and laundry room is on main level.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

153 Rosedale Circle

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Wake Forest University! - This charming bungalow offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with abundant living space! Within walking distance to Wake Forest University this home has a primary suite with full bath and its on climate control, second and third bedrooms on the main level separated by a dining area. A separate stair case provides access to the fourth bedroom on the second floor. Spacious kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove along with a dining area. There is a patio and spacious backyard right outside of the kitchen. This is a great home for students and families alike!
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

604 Timberline Dr.

Convenient location in between Kernersville and Winston-Salem - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse off of Linville Rd....Fresh interior paint, all kitchen appliances included, large laundry room....credit check/background check (600 minimum score). No pets or smoking. visit www.ra-luproperties.com. No Pets Allowed. Location. 604 Timberline Dr., Winston-Salem, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $750.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

203 Hedgecock Avenue

203 HEDGECOCK DRIVE - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS. ELECTRIC HEAT PUMP WITH CENTRAL A/C. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have...
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

3600 Yarbrough Avenue & 3454 Valley Cliff Drive

3600-5 YARBOROUGH AVENUE - 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME. STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER INC. WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS. ELECTRIC HEAT CENTRAL A/C . NEW LVP FLOORING THROUGHOUT NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog...
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

3625 Hemlock Drive

3625 HEMLOCK DRIVE - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME. ELECTRIC HEAT PUMP WITH CENTRAL A/C. STOVE,REFRIGERATOR,DISHWASHER,MICROWAVE INCLUDED. WASHER/ DRYER CONNECTIONS AVAILABLE. COVERED FRONT PORCH, UNFINISHED DIRT BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU HOME. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee....
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

5627 Hornaday Rd., Unit C

Convenient First Floor Condo 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in Greensboro! - This first floor condo has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large rooms and lots of closet space. Beautiful wood flooring, no carpet. Central air and electric heat. Good size laundry room includes washer and dryer. A storage room is included off the balcony. Reserved parking space. Great location. Pool located in community included in rent. Tenant pays electric and water/Sewer.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

2407 Williams Ave

High Point Charmer 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath adorable Bungalow - Brand New - Fully Renovated - Charming Bungalow. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. This owner does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

3712 Rolling Rd

3 Bedroom Ranch with Basement in Quiet Neighborhood - Home features 3 bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, hard surface flooring throughout, deck off kitchen, and full unfinished basement for storage and workshop. PLUS a bonus bathroom in basement. Electric heat and central air. Owner supplies refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer connections in basement of home.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

305 Raeford Avenue

Duplex with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath - Duplex with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Range, Refrigerator, and Screen in Back porch. Rent $700, Security Deposit $700, Application Fee $40 for each adult. No inside smoking, and no pets allowed. We check and go by Credit, Background, Eviction and the information you give us on guest cards and application. Minimum Monthly income requirement is $2100, Disclosure: Goodson Realty & Associates Inc works for the Landlord when listing, showing and managing property. Please read the Working with Real Estate Agents listed on our Website.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

4047 Parkside Meadow Court

Newly renovated home with 3 Bedrooms - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. Newly renovated, new flooring, new painting and new carpets. Move in ready, wonderfully maintained home with upgrades and flex spaces! The front room could be a home office, dining room, or even guest space. The open kitchen overlooks the living room and features an island, pantry, and has room for a dining table. The living room is spacious, The upstairs features a loft area for a second living room or office space. The large primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, private bathroom and a walk in closet! Two additional bedrooms upstairs. A must see!
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

1310 Madison Ave

Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Ardmore of Winston-Salem - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Ardmore convenient to Peters Creek Parkway, Interstate 40 and downtown Winston-Salem. Fresh paint throughout, hardwoods throughout except tile in kitchen and bathroom. Newer counter tops in kitchen. Backyard includes shed with additional storage space.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

214 Woodhaven Dr

3BR/2BA Brick Ranch for rent in Lexington! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch for rent in Lexington! Home is all one level & located on a nice lot with yard space! Features hardwood floors, new carpet, 2 living rooms and an office like space with built in cabinetry! Kitchen has nice wood cabinets with included appliances such as a fridge, cook top, built in oven and dishwasher. Paved driveway with a carport! Wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, a laundry room with w/d hookups and a storage shed out back are a few of its features! Conveniently located off of Biesecker Rd with quick access to Hwy 8/Hwy 52 & Downtown Lexington! Dogs ok, sorry no cats.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

9339 S 183rd Dr

Estrella Mountain Ranch Beauty with a POOL! - Stunning home located in desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch. This home is a MUST SEE! One bedroom located downstairs along with one full bathroom. Home features living room, separate dining area, family room open to nice, spacious eat-in kitchen. Dark cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, black appliances. Master bedroom has attached suite for office or work-out room or even a nursery. Sparkling pool in the back yard, beautiful views of the mountains and large wash directly behind so no neighbors and extra privacy. Pool service included in rent.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

Tri County View Dr

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Condo, new tile flooring, dishwasher, stainless appliances, Fireplace in the living room, new bedroom carpet installed. Located on the first level just 4 steps. Great view and easy access to the community pool from the patio. Assigned parking, landlord pays for water/sewer, lots of storage...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

