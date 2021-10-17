CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Hunter Nemechek overcomes penalty for second Xfinity Series victory

John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late race pit penalty to rally through the field and take his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway – the first of three Playoff events that will set the Championship Four field for the season...

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals at Kansas and Martinsville. “[Spotter] Stevie Reeves and [crew chief] Chris Gayle kept me calm. I’ve grown a lot as a driver and been put in positions like that in the truck series as well. Man, I can’t say enough about this whole team. The 54 has been fast every single week. My goal coming in was to win. I had to win to prove to myself I can do this.” Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. “Congratulations to those guys,” Hemric said. “We just weren’t quite good enough.” The championship finale is in Phoenix. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will return to drive the No. 4 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series full time in 2022. The organization also announced Eric Phillips, the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, will once again call the shots atop the pit box for Nemechek and the No. 4 team next season.
Nemechek, driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota this weekend, had one of the fastest cars in Saturday’s race but his run to his second career series win was nearly derailed on Lap 144 of 200 when he was penalized for having a crew member over the wall too soon during his pit stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs continued at Texas Motor Speedway today, as the Round of 8 kicked off. Surprisingly, none of the 8 drivers fighting for the championship title claimed the win at Texas. Instead, John Hunter Nemechek stole the checkered flag at the end of the 200-lap event. The victory marks Nemechek’s second career Xfinity Series win.
