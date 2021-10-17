CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill Finishes NXS Campaign With 20th-Place Run at Texas

By Speedway Digest Staff
 6 days ago
Austin Hill closed out his 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) campaign with a 20th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Supra ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of the day but was hampered by a flat tire...

Hill Earns 18th-Place Run at the ROVAL

Austin Hill earned an 18th-place finish on Saturday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) ROVAL in his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season. The driver of the No. 61 AISIN Toyota Supra started 40th, dead last on the grid, to capture his best career NXS road course finish in three starts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hill Looks to Match Career-Best Xfinity Finish in Final Start of 2021

Back in the Wheelhouse … Austin Hill wraps up HRE’s six-race NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Supra has made his last two NXS starts on road courses but returns to his wheelhouse on a 1.5-mile speedway in “No Limits, Texas”. Hill captured his best-career NXS finish at a 1.5-mile venue last season at Kansas Speedway with a fifth-place finish and has scored 11 consecutive top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Winston, Ga. native and crew chief Dave McCarty look to close out HRE’s NXS schedule on a high note and capture the team’s third top-10 finish this season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Tony Stewart's NHRA Move Leaves Don Schumacher Racing Reeling

Motorsports mogul Tony Stewart and Top Fuel-driving fiancée Leah Pruett announced on Thursday that they are launching their own NHRA team and taking three-time Funny Car champion teammate Matt Hagan with them. Pruett and Hagan's exit leaves Funny Car driver and past NHRA champ Ron Capps as the only remaining...
MOTORSPORTS
Force dominates Friday at the FallNationals

Brittany Force made the quickest run in track history at Bristol Dragway on Friday, powering to the provisional No. 1 spot in Top Fuel at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 18th of 20 races during the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and the fifth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Hunt Brothers Pizza Racing: Kevin Harvick Texas Advance

● Kevin Harvick has a stout track record at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, especially in his time since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014. In his last 13 NASCAR Cup Series races at the 1.5-mile oval – all of which have come with SHR – Harvick has only one finish outside of the top-10. That lone result came in last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 when Harvick finished 16th after his No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang slipped off turn two while leading and brushed the outside wall as a heavy mist made the track slick. In the 12 races prior, Harvick scored nine top-fives, three of which were wins while three others were second-place results.
TEXAS STATE
12thman.com

Texas A&M Finishes Fourth at SMU Classic

DALLAS – The Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team placed fourth with 255 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. Sophomore Victor Povzner placed first in the 1-meter (314.85), posting the highest finish at the SMU Classic for the Maroon & White.
TEXAS STATE
Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 from the 32nd position at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
MOTORSPORTS
Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance

• While Riley Herbst is out of the championship picture, there is still one big goal he aims to achieve during the final four NASCAR Xfinity Series races of 2021. A mechanical issue last Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval prevented Herbst from advancing to the Round of 8, but the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) seeks personal advancement by securing his first career Xfinity Series win. That drive starts anew this Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Texas is a 1.5-mile oval and one of the many intermediate tracks on the Xfinity Series calendar. Herbst has shown strength on intermediates, most notably with a pair of runner-up finishes – March 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta. He has finished among the top-15 in 25 of his 38 starts on intermediate-style tracks.
MOTORSPORTS
Hill takes top-30 finish at state

In the final KHSAA State Tournament of his high school career, Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill finished in a tie for 26th at Bowling Green Country Club over the weekend. The senior had a two-day score of +10 for the tournament as Louisville Christian Academy’s Matthew Troutman took the individual...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Kansas Speedway

JP Bergeron returns to the seat of the No. 46 Fusion for David Gilliland Racing at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for his second career ARCA Menards Series start. In his ARCA debut at Salem (Ind.) Speedway, Bergeron qualified seventh and drove his way into the top-five during the first stage of the race. Adjustments made during the first pit stop made the car too loose for the Canadian driver's liking and he fell one lap down on lap 136. He ultimately brought home an eighth-place finish to earn his first career ARCA top-10.
MOTORSPORTS
Custer Rebounds for 19th at Texas

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-105):. ● Cole Custer started 20th and finished 23rd. ● The No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford...
MOTORSPORTS
RCR NXS Post Race Report - Texas Motor Speedway

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Team Battle Hard at Texas Motor Speedway. "I'm proud of the effort that everyone at Richard Childress Racing puts forth every week. Some days are harder than others and today was one of the hard ones for our No. 2 team, but we stuck together until the checkered flag. I was optimistic heading into the race, but from the get-go, the Crosley Furniture Chevrolet was twitchy on center exit and then built loose throughout. I didn't think our car needed a big swing, but once we tightened up the car significantly, I was able to charge into the corner and not lose as much ground on entry. Our Camaro was fast enough to get back on the lead lap, but the cautions never fell our way at the end. It's unfortunate but part of racing. The pit crew did a fantastic job all day and gained spots every stop which put us in better positions on the restarts. We have three races left in the 2021 season and our goal is to maximize every lap. I'm looking forward to Kansas Speedway next Saturday and putting today in the rearview mirror."
MOTORSPORTS
John Hunter Nemechek Two Steps to Texas Win Featured

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs continued at Texas Motor Speedway today, as the Round of 8 kicked off. Surprisingly, none of the 8 drivers fighting for the championship title claimed the win at Texas. Instead, John Hunter Nemechek stole the checkered flag at the end of the 200-lap event. The victory marks Nemechek’s second career Xfinity Series win.
TEXAS STATE
