CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, NY

NYSP: Drunk man with 3 children in vehicle involved in hit-and-run

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urE13_0cU3bpYJ00

BELFAST, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a Pennsylvania man drove drunk and crashed with three children in the vehicle.

On Friday, Troopers were investigating and found a damaged vehicle on State Route 305 in Belfast. The man police identified as the driver, 44-year-old Jacob Boring, was involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged someone’s property, they say.

When police spoke with him, they say Boring appeared to be intoxicated. His blood-alcohol content was later determined to be three times over the legal limit, police say.

In the vehicle with him were three children, each of whom were 16 years old or younger.

Boring was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI (Leandra’s Law) and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He’ll appear in court next month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Belfast, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Spencerport abduction suspect had history of violations

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — New details are emerging about the abduction of Jessica Northrup Tuesday night in Spencerport — and her past relationship with Paul Collen — the suspect. Northrup was able to make it to safety Wednesday morning. Collen was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Ogden-Parma Townline Road. Police Chief Chris […]
SPENCERPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State trooper speaks to physical/mental wellness on the job

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A chaotic week for Rochester and New York State Police. Police chasings, shootouts, as officers try to apprehend alleged violent offenders. One incident, even sending two state troopers to the hospital. Police say two troopers were hospitalized after a chase ending in a crash. “The two troopers injured the other day are […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nysp#New York State Police#Weather#Accident#State Route 305#Dwi#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

‘We train for it’: Rochester Police Chief on two police chases happening hours apart

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — A chaotic day has ended for Rochester Police and their partnering agencies as authorities went through two police chases and a shootout when trying to apprehend wanted suspects for murder and possession of illegal weapons.   The best news to come out of all this Adam was no one was injured but today’s events do highlight the trouble on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Suspect hospitalized after high speed chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a high speed chase ended in a crash on Carter Street in Rochester. According to investigators, US Marshals spotted the man near Sherman Street in the city. They say he was wanted on a federal warrant for a gun charge, and for his alleged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy