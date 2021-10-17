Father of man held as suspect in British lawmakers' stabbing says he is 'traumatized'

© davidamess.co.uk

The father of the man held as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess said that he was “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, The Associated Press reported.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister said that British counter-terrorism authorities had visited him.

Kullane told the British newspaper that his son’s arrest has shaken him, sharing his disbelief.

“I’m feeling very traumatized. It’s not something that I expected or even dreamed of,” Ali said.

British media outlets have reported that Ali Harbi Ali is the lone suspect in the killing of Amess, according to the AP.

Amess, 69, was stabbed multiple times during a meeting with constituents at a London-area church on Friday.

Ali, 25, is believed to be a British citizen of Somali heritage.

Amess’ killing comes five years after Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist while she was on her way to meet with voters, the AP reported.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky News on Sunday that officials are reviewing security arrangements and measures for lawmakers, reassuring that Amess’ death shouldn’t change the relationship between lawmakers and voters.

“This should never, ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people who elected them,” Patel said.

British Metropolitan Police has called Amess’ attack an act of terrorism, saying that an investigation has suggested “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism,” the AP noted.