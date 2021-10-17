CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks at Steelers Week 6 Predictions

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 6 days ago

No Russell Wilson, no problem? The time has finally arrived to put that to the test, as the Seahawks travel to Pittsburgh for a Sunday night bout between 2-3 teams without their star quarterback in tow.

Will Seattle survive the loss of Wilson and return to .500 on the season? Or will the early-season nightmare continue for Pete Carroll's crew? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their predictions.

Corbin Smith: Steelers 30, Seahawks 24

My predictions this year have been way off, so I may be doing the Seahawks a favor here. Geno Smith has enough talent around him to keep the offense afloat enough to win this game on the road in prime time. I expect a big dose of Alex Collins and though Pittsburgh's run defense is pretty solid, the veteran back will find the end zone once as a runner and once as a receiver. DK Metcalf will also score a touchdown to keep the visitors in the contest. But the reality is that even if Smith leads three or four scoring drives, the Seahawks defense has been so bad most of the year that they can't be trusted to keep Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson in check. Expect the defensive woes to continue in a one-score defeat.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Steelers 27, Seahawks 16

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Seahawks pull off the upset, but with everything going against them, I cannot justify a pick in their favor. In all likelihood, Geno Smith regresses from his impressive fourth quarter performance in Week 5 and the defense continues its frustrating start to the season against a solid Steelers offense. Expect Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris to give Seattle issues all nignt long with 100 or more yards on the ground and another 50-plus through the air.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 23, Steelers 21

The Seahawks haven't faced this much turmoil in the regular season for more than a decade. They are 2-3, losers of three of their last four. They'll start somebody not named Russell Wilson at quarterback for the first time since 2011. The defense has been historically bad. The offense has been mediocre. And now Geno Smith is set to face off against a very good Steelers defense on the road in prime time. Yeah, that sounds like a Seahawks win to me. Smith throws for a touchdown and runs for one, and leads Seattle on the game-winning field goal drive as time expires. The Seahawks shock the world and finds a way to win by two (or Smith is who we thought he was and they get blown out).

Nick Lee: Steelers 23, Seahawks 17

I don’t see this being a PAC-12-After-Dark style shootout with the state of these two offenses. The Steelers might have found a formula last week in feeding rookie running back Najee Harris over and over. With how shoddy the Seahawks have been on run defense, that’s not a good omen. Ben Roethlisberger isn’t what he used to be but he still has weapons aplenty. Geno Smith is as quality a backup as a team could ask for. However, beating Pittsburgh on the road under the bright lights of Sunday night is a task as tall as the Space Needle.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 3-2

Patnode 3-2

Gonzalez 2-3

Smith 1-4

The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
The Spun

There’s A Clear Betting Favorite To Land Cam Newton

Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future. On...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Seattle Overload, Episode 6: Previewing Seahawks Offense vs. Steelers Defense With James Wilford

Russell Wilson (finger) is out and Geno Smith is in, putting the Seahawks in an unfavorable—and unfamiliar—position with a return to .500 on the line. How will Smith and company wade through these uncharted waters against a talented Steelers defense on Sunday night? Matty F. Brown is joined by Steelers Depot contributor and Birmingham Lions head coach James Wilford to discuss in the video above.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Rams

On just four days rest, the 2-2 Seahawks and 3-1 Rams will square off for the first time since their wild-card round meetup in January. If Seattle is able to overtake its bitter rival for second place in the vaunted NFC West, these five players will be leading the charge.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

NFC West Report: What the Seahawks' Rivals Did in Week 4

The Seahawks are still afloat in the NFC West following a much-needed 28-21 victory over the 49ers on Sunday. Now they sit in third place with a 2-2 record, back to a .500 winning percentage with another intra-divisional matchup against the Rams on the docket this Thursday. Here's how the...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: Seahawks Cover 3 Coverage Bust vs. 49ers Explained

The Seahawks' defense played some actual defense on Sunday. Their performance in the 28-21 victory over the 49ers arrived as a welcome reassurance, acting as a tonic to the anguish caused by the defensive horror show that was Week 3. Seattle’s Week 4 defense survived a shaky opening drive and a lack of complementary football from a stagnant offense, executing to get off the field.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks Use Second Half Surge to Outlast 49ers in NFC West Opener

Overcoming a gross first half of offensive ineptitude featuring five consecutive three-and-out drives to open the game, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks scored touchdowns on four of their next six possessions to put away the pesky 49ers in a 28-21 win in their NFC West opener. Despite being out-gained by...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Ryan Neal Gives Seahawks Defense Much-Needed Boost in Nick of Dime

Now in his third season with the organization, including spending most of 2019 on the practice squad, Ryan Neal hadn't seen any action on defense in the Seahawks first three regular season games. Playing against run-heavy teams by today's standards in the NFL, the team had been relying on "bear" fronts with five defensive linemen, which kept him on the sidelines aside from special teams duties.
NFL
