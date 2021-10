We're thrilled for Matt capturing his first win of 2021 and his seventh victory on the European Tour. Fitzpatrick's win was driven by his remarkable 15 straight par scores on the first 15 holes of the Valderrama course, followed by two straight birdies and a par on the 18th hole for a final round of 69. He closed out the tournament at 6 under, 3 shots ahead of the field. Fitzpatrick sports the Protiviti logo on his left sleeve and golf bag, after partnering with the consulting firm in early 2020.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO