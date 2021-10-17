CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Jaguars snap 20-game skid with last-second kick

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

The Associated Press

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12:55 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game skid.

Matthew Wright has just made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the Jaguars game in London against the Miami Dolphins to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win that snapped the NFL’s second longest losing streak ever.

Only the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost more consecutive games with 26 to start their franchise in 1976-77.

Wright had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal and also hit a 40-yarder in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came into the game as the only team in the Super Bowl era without a made field goal in the first games five games of a season.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Panthers are once again playing without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a strained hamstring.

McCaffrey, who has already missed two games this season due to the hamstring, will miss at least the next three games. He is eligible to return Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots.

That means McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games since signing a four-year, $64 million deal that made him the league’s highest paid running back.

Running back Dalvin Cook is active for the Vikings for the game against Carolina.

___

2:15 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his second TD pass of the day to former college teammate Jaylen Waddle to give the Miami Dolphins a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs. He connected with Waddle on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening drive and a 2-yarder earlier in the fourth as the former Alabama stars have found a rhythm.

The go-ahead score came after the Jaguars were stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 9 when coach Urban Meyer bypassed a short field goal.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight headed into the NFL’s second game this season in London.

___

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It’s the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It’s a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

