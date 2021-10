Through their first five games of the 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t make a single field goal attempt. Josh Lambo had attempted three and missed them all, and Matthew Wright, elevated to starter after Lambo was out for personal reasons, had missed both of his attempts. But Wright made up for it in the Jaguars’ 23-20 win over the Dolphins Sunday in London — the first win for the Jaguars since their opening game of the 2020 season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO