NBA

A Good End to the Preseason, Getting to the Free Throw Line, LaVine and DeRozan, and Other Bulls Bullets

bleachernation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know how you woke up today? Well, if you do that again tomorrow, then the next day, and then the next day … it will be Bulls Season Opener Day!!!. • The Chicago Bulls’ final preseason game on Friday checked some of the most important boxes. Not only was the...

www.bleachernation.com

ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s ‘extremely scary’ Bulls realization that should worry the NBA

If there’s one thing Zach LaVine has learned about the Chicago Bulls following their 4-0 preseason, it’s that they have the potential to be an “extremely scary” team. After taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105 on Friday to maintain their immaculate record, LaVine had nothing but high praises for his team and Bulls teammates who have shown great chemistry despite a massive revamp during the offseason.
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out What Zach LaVine Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Pistons

Zach LaVine sent out a Tweet after the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chicago Bulls won the first game of their season on Wednesday evening when they beat the Detroit Pistons on the road 94-88. After the...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Zach LaVine will break his playoff drought and other Bulls predictions

“Best player’’ is a title any basketball star would covet. But being the “best player in the NBA who has never reached the playoffs’’ is something else entirely. At least Bulls guard Zach LaVine, whose eighth season gets underway Wednesday, has plenty of excuses for why he has never made the postseason, but, to his credit, he rarely falls back on them.
NBA
lakers365.com

DeMar DeRozan Talks FA Recruitment from LeBron James, Lakers Before Bulls Contract

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan divulged Friday that he had conversations with LeBron James about joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. DeRozan described the recruitment in a conversation with Shams Charania on Inside The Association (h/t Laker Central): Laker Central @LakerCentral365 DeMar DeRozan on almost becoming a Laker before joining the Bulls.
NBA
nileswestnews.org

Preseason Hype – Chicago Bulls Edition

The Chicago Bulls started off the preseason 3-0 and have been winning in high fashion. This high scoring offense is fun to watch, creating a lot of excitement from fans for a successful playoff team. After an exciting off-season, multiple additions have been made to the organization. With an already...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: 'He's one of a kind'

DeMar DeRozan is the elder statesman on the Chicago Bulls. The 32-year-old veteran finds himself on a new team coming into his 13th season. The Bulls are coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign in which they missed the playoffs but that didn’t scare DeRozan away from signing a three-year, $84 million deal in the offseason.
NBA
bleachernation.com

First Road Trip, the Importance of Vucevic, Rotation Talk, and Other Bulls Bullets

We got ourselves a jam-packed Chicago sports Sunday, folks! Losen those pants, grab those chips, and sit your ass on the couch!. • The new-look Chicago Bulls will hit the road for the first time tonight. While the group will be pitted against the same Cavaliers squad they buried in their first preseason meeting on Monday, this matchup isn’t anything to take lightly. A road game brings its own set of challenges, and this group will have to show they can keep up their same confident and collected play on both ends of the floor without the roar of the home crowd. Even more importantly, however, is the fact that this will be the first time they face an opponent who has fresh tape to dissect. Most teams will primarily focus on themselves during the preseason, but Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff can now test out his team’s game-planning capabilities. They will surely throw a different look at the Bulls after what happened earlier this week, and if the prior experience does help slow down Zach LaVine and Co., it will be important to watch how Billy Donovan adjusts on the fly.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Another Underwhelming Projection, the “Fit” Conversation, DeRozan’s Changing, and Other Bulls Bullets

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake. I shake it off, I shake it off (woohoo!) • Is anyone else fed up with all these projections and models? I’ve reached the point where I just want the season to start so we can begin to strictly evaluate the play on the court … because the confidence in this Chicago Bulls squad is thin at best. Whether it be an underwhelming initial over/under win total, ESPN’s power rankings, or Five Thirty-Eight’s most recent record predictions, the belief in this new-look Bulls team is somewhat discouraging.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Handling Preseason Optimism, Building Chemistry, A New Top-50, and Other Bulls Bullets

The NHL season is officially upon us. The Penguins and Lightning will start things off tonight before the newly-created Seattle Kraken play their first game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, tomorrow, the Chicago Blackhawks will begin their highly anticipated season against the Colorado Avalanche. Look, I’ll admit, the Blackhawks fell off my radar after the past few shaky seasons, but they could be back in the competitive mix this season (hey, kinda like another team I know!). So if you’re interested in joining me as I hop back on the hockey bandwagon, make sure to follow all things BN Blackhawks!
NHL
NBA Analysis Network

DeMar DeRozan Shares Early Rave Review About Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls made plenty of moves this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. One of the bigger acquisitions that they made was DeMar DeRozan. Chicago acquired DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal, and then he was traded to the Bulls. San Antonio received Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and two future second-round picks in the deal.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

DeMar DeRozan Speaks Out On Lakers’ Free Agency Pursuit

The free agency pursuit of DeMar DeRozan was one that a lot of people kept an eye on this NBA offseason. He was one of the most established veterans available in free agency this past summer and plenty of teams were interested in landing him. There were a ton of...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine Caps Bulls' Perfect Preseason With 31 Point Outing

Observations: LaVine erupts as Bulls finish off 4-0 preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls wrapped preseason play with a 118-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center on Friday. While still the exhibition stage, the Bulls finished the preseason a perfect 4-0, and with...
NBA

