A Good End to the Preseason, Getting to the Free Throw Line, LaVine and DeRozan, and Other Bulls Bullets

We got ourselves a jam-packed Chicago sports Sunday, folks! Losen those pants, grab those chips, and sit your ass on the couch!. • The new-look Chicago Bulls will hit the road for the first time tonight. While the group will be pitted against the same Cavaliers squad they buried in their first preseason meeting on Monday, this matchup isn’t anything to take lightly. A road game brings its own set of challenges, and this group will have to show they can keep up their same confident and collected play on both ends of the floor without the roar of the home crowd. Even more importantly, however, is the fact that this will be the first time they face an opponent who has fresh tape to dissect. Most teams will primarily focus on themselves during the preseason, but Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff can now test out his team’s game-planning capabilities. They will surely throw a different look at the Bulls after what happened earlier this week, and if the prior experience does help slow down Zach LaVine and Co., it will be important to watch how Billy Donovan adjusts on the fly.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO