MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral cost for the man fatally shot Sunday night in Hopkins. Angela Peterson created the GoFundMe page on Tuesday. In the post, she said that her son, Sean, was the victim. “Him and I lived in the same apartment building,” Peterson wrote. “I was on my patio and I heard the gunshots, I ran downstairs to him and was able to hold my baby boy in my arms while he took his last breath.” She is asking for $5,000 to hold a celebration of Sean’s life. As...

HOPKINS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO