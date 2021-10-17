Wind could have a big impact in multiple ways for Browns Vs Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns look to get back to their winning ways as they return home against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Former Oklahoma Sooner teammates and back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray get another chance to play each other in the NFL.

The two matched up in 2019 with the Cardinals getting a victory late in the season in Arizona. In that game, Mayfield threw for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while Murray, a rookie in 2019, threw 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Coming to Cleveland without their head coach and top edge defender, Arizona is looking to keep their undefeated season going.

The two quarterbacks may have more than the opposing defenses. The weather in Cleveland is supposed to be sunny and dry but with a chance for strong winds:

As noted in the tweet, the wind won’t be as bad as Browns games last year where throwing the ball was very limited. That doesn’t mean the wind won’t impact the game.

Passing Attack

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

With wind gusts coming off of Lake Erie being unpredictable, the passing attacks in Cleveland today could be impacted. Deep throws, ones that require air underneath of them, will likely be limited. Deep passes are risky, in general, but the inconsistent wind could make them even more dangerous.

Mayfield and Murray will not be able to have a lot of certainty on their deep throws. That should lead to the use of the short and intermediate routes far more often.

For defenders, it is more likely to see safeties closer to the box and cornerbacks playing tighter to receivers. With shorter passes likely, pass rushers will not have as much time to get after mobile quarterbacks.

Kicking Game

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Dawson asked for a flag to be placed in the Browns home stadium so he could get a good read on the wind coming off the lake. Cleveland’s stadium placement near Lake Erie creates a unique kicking situation at times.

As discussed with relation to deep passing, the higher and longer the ball is in the air the more the wind could impact it. Punters may struggle to get the proper distance (either shorter punts or unable to pin it down near the goal line)or keep it inbounds.

Kickers, who have been a big story in the 2021 NFL season could struggle to find confidence in their field goal and extra point attempts. Even on kickoffs, wind gusts could cause problems.

Coaching Decisions

(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

With concerns related to both the passing attack and kicking games, coaching decisions could be impacted.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has already proven to be aggressive on fourth downs most of the year. Knowing that the wind could impact the Cardinals high powered passing attack could cause him to be more conservative but would he rely on his kickers in the same wind?

For Arizona, the coaching duties will be split with many having input throughout the game. With the wind being an added factor, will the Cardinals choose to be more conservative attempting to not make mistakes instead of focusing on the best decisions?

Wind could cause for some interesting coaching decisions today.