Since the introduction of the Magic Key program at the Disneyland Resort, some fans have been left less than impressed. The Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald reports that some Magic Key passholders have been upset with the lack of availability for reservations. With the debut of the program coupled with the anticipated heavy holiday crowds, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are completely booked for Magic Key reservations for the rest of 2020. Additionally, the rest of October is also unavailable, making it difficult to spend Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, or New Year’s Day at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure.

