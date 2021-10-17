CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 6 top plays: Seahawks-Steelers, Cowboys-Patriots, Cardinals-Browns, more

Cover picture for the articleThe chalk roared in Week 6 of the NFL season. Sunday ended with the Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaping the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks, who were without Russell Wilson for the first time in nearly a decade, 23-20 in overtime. In the afternoon, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals remained...

