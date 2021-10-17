CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fallbrook, CA

Fallbrook parents to pull kids out of school Monday for a statewide ‘sit out’ against vaccine mandates

kusi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLBROOK (KUSI) – Fallbrook Freedom Fighters will be protesting the California student vaccine mandate on...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 52

Ooga Booga
6d ago

If they don't want to do everything to keep their children safe then keep them home. I will do what I can to protect my children they don't even care about the mask 😷 . They love to pick out different designs. Make it fun!!!

Reply(6)
21
Thomas Wood
6d ago

It is sad to see these women using children to push their own agendas. Childrens safety and health should always come before conspiracy theories and inaccurate information.!!! Love your children, not the hype!!!!!

Reply(6)
25
ForWard
5d ago

Freedom Fighter - my eye! Their kids had already received vaccines before in order to attend school, but NOW they have an issue!? I'm old enough to remember the devastation diseases caused and how vaccines helped our citizens FREE everyone from having to worry about Polio, Diphtheria, Tuberculosis, Smallpox, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and more. You get the vaccine to protect yourself and others! When did people lose common sense? Or has this generation grown up without any to begin with?

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fresno Bee

How many Fresno-area students missed school during Monday’s anti-vaccine protests?

CORRECTION: This story initially incorrectly reported the number of absences at Clovis schools on Monday. Nearly 83% of Clovis students were in class Monday, the day hundreds of parents around California were expected to keep their children home to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s student coronavirus vaccination mandate. CUSD spokesperson Kelly...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Parents keep kids home from school to protest California COVID vaccine mandate

Across California, some parents kept their children home from school and gathered Monday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. Flyers circulating online called for “sit outs” and “walkouts” to demonstrate against California’s first-in-the-nation mandate, which will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to school in person once vaccines […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Walk out planned at schools over potential vaccine mandate

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Monday, October 18th, a statewide walk out is planned at schools across California to protest the potential vaccine mandate. Governor Newsom has said he is trying to enforce a vaccine mandate for kids in grades K-12, and some parents are not happy about it. On...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Fallbrook, CA
Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
City
Fallbrook, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fallbrook, CA
Government
The Paso Robles Press

Californian Statewide School Sit-Out Planned for Oct. 18

CALIFORNIA — On Monday, Oct. 18, parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers are planning a sit-out. Throughout the week, posters have been circulating on social media notifying the public of the Statewide sit-out. Those who support the movement are asked not to call their child out as sick, but to state, they oppose the vaccine mandate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Kusi#Good Morning San Diego
kprl.com

Sit-Out in CA Schools 10.15.2021

A Sit-Out being promoted by parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers. On October first, California became the first state to announce a covid vaccination mandate for schools. Besides students, teachers and staff who oppose the vaccine mandate are asked to participate. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Attorney Spangler gives update on ‘Let Them Choose’ v. SDUSD lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Let Them Choose,” a group stemming from “Let Them Breathe,” has filed a lawsuit against the San Diego Unified School District over students vaccine mandates for those 16 years old and over. The group’s attorney, Arie Spangler, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
kusi.com

Dr. Christian Ramers encourages San Diegans get their flu shot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Flu season is upon us and doctors are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Dr. Christian Ramers, the Assistant Medical Director for Research and Special Populations spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about the importance of getting the flu shot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] California Parents Stage Walkout Over Vaccine Mandates For Young School Kids

Parents across California have pulled their kids out of classes in a series of “sit outs” and “walk outs” to protest the state’s vaccine mandate for public schools. The nation’s first of its kind, California has mandated that all kids who go to school in person must receive a COVID vaccine once one is approved by the FDA for kids age 5-12. The FDA is expecting to approve the vaccine by early November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

California Will Become First State to Require COVID Vaccination for All Eligible School Children

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new mandate that will require all public and private school children to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as their age is eligible. When the FDA gives full approval to vaccines for ages 12 and over, the mandate will take effect the next semester for grades 7 through 12. “Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted. Currently, only teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination with full FDA approval, while children over 12 are receiving it with...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy