Fallbrook parents to pull kids out of school Monday for a statewide ‘sit out’ against vaccine mandates
FALLBROOK (KUSI) – Fallbrook Freedom Fighters will be protesting the California student vaccine mandate on...www.kusi.com
If they don't want to do everything to keep their children safe then keep them home. I will do what I can to protect my children they don't even care about the mask 😷 . They love to pick out different designs. Make it fun!!!
It is sad to see these women using children to push their own agendas. Childrens safety and health should always come before conspiracy theories and inaccurate information.!!! Love your children, not the hype!!!!!
Freedom Fighter - my eye! Their kids had already received vaccines before in order to attend school, but NOW they have an issue!? I'm old enough to remember the devastation diseases caused and how vaccines helped our citizens FREE everyone from having to worry about Polio, Diphtheria, Tuberculosis, Smallpox, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and more. You get the vaccine to protect yourself and others! When did people lose common sense? Or has this generation grown up without any to begin with?
