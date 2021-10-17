Fallbrook parents to pull kids out of school Monday for a statewide ‘sit out’ against vaccine mandates

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new mandate that will require all public and private school children to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as their age is eligible. When the FDA gives full approval to vaccines for ages 12 and over, the mandate will take effect the next semester for grades 7 through 12. “Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted. Currently, only teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination with full FDA approval, while children over 12 are receiving it with...

