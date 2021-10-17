CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screams In the Dark

 7 days ago

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from...

Fall For Leelanau

Oct. 18-24. Immerse yourselves in autumnal Leelanau through various Leelanau Conservancy events all week. Today includes a Directors Hike at Chippewa Run Natural Area with Executive Director Tom Nelson; & Instagram Takeover: Tag along with Americorps members Grace Nagle & Veronica Bauer as they take over Instagram @leelanauconservancy.
Sonoma Index Tribune

Halloween screening of ‘Scream’

Get ready to scream, Sonoma – on Oct. 31 the Sonoma International Film Festival is presenting a 25th anniversary screening of “Scream,” the 1996 Wes Craven teen slasher film whose high school campus scenes were shot partly at the Sonoma Community Center. The film follows the plight of a high...
Spend a Night in the “Scream” House

Celebrate Halloween the right way by spending a night in the ‘Scream’ house! 25 years after the slasher cult classic debuted, fans can now spend a night in the iconic house through Airbnb. But that’s not all! Upon arrival you will be virtually greeted by none other than the Sheriff Dewey Riley played by David Arquette! You’ll also be able to explore the house, watch a VHS marathon featuring all four films, talk to GhostFace over the phone, eat all your favorite 90’s snacks, and get a bunch of memorabilia!
The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
Autumn at McGulpin Point

See views of the Straits of Mackinac with a free, self-guided tour to the top of the lighthouse tower. Enjoy complimentary cider & donuts. 231-330-2854.
Halloween-Themed Tours of Oakwood Cemetery

Meet at the main entrance of Oakwood Cemetery, directly across from the intersection of Fair St. & Eighth St., TC. The walking tour covers a distance of approximately 1.5 miles on uneven surfaces & lasts about 90 minutes. No reservations are required; however, participants are required to sign a liability waiver, so please arrive 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled tour to sign in.
Get Your Creep On

Halloween events and attractions for big kids in northern Michigan. City Park Grill's annual Halloween BASH is back with a full weekend of freaky festivities. Sing your spooky heart out with Karaoke from 10pm to 1am Friday, Oct. 29, then come back 9am–1am Saturday donning your best, most imaginative costume and you could win cold, hard cash from a $250 contest prize pool. Even if you don’t, you can still win the night by lubricating your old bones with City Park’s freaky drink features and dancing. Genius Brain opens for the Dee Washington Project, a phenomenal five-piece funk band. $6 cover.
Behind the scare at Forest of Screams

The squeals of the pigs are loud and high pitched, but it does not cover the rev of the chainsaw in her hands. Her ears have been ringing from the constant, low grind of the chainsaw, but the adrenaline tells her to ignore it. The excitement starts to build in...
Is There Something Strange in Your Neighborhood?

Call Cherryland Ghostbusters — proud geeks with generous hearts. If your nonprofit group is hosting an event, and you want to drum up some attention to your cause, who you gonna call?. Your local Ghostbusters group, of course. Yes, northern Michigan has one, and it stands ready to aid your...
Michigan Wilderness Hike

Take a guided walk on the Nature Education Reserve & learn about native plants & wildlife in Michigan's autumn outdoors. Registration is required.
Scream 25th Anniversary

Yet another installment of everyone's favorite horror franchise; 'Scream'. This time around we follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.
Scream 5 Movie Trailer

The new Scream 5 trailer was released. If you were a fan of the original movies then you will be very happy with this new movie.
KID'S Craft LAB: Shaving Cream Leaves

Add some color to a paper maple leaf or two. Shaving cream & watercolor paint create the swirly effect. Great sensory experience for the fingers & the eyes. Sign up when you reserve your attendance.
I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Atomic Creamery

I consider myself an ice cream connoisseur. I’ll happily eat it all year round – straight from the pint when given a choice – and will choose it over cake or pie any day. When I’m traveling, I always try local favorites (Ted Drewes, I’m looking at you) to get a real taste of an area.
The reasoning behind the scream

‘Tis the season for haunted houses and being scared. October is a month people refer to as “Spooky Season” because it is the time when people get dressed up in their favorite costumes, go trick-or-treating and tell scary stories, but speculation surrounds why people love scary things around this time of year.
Little Traverse Historical Museum Zoom Speaker

The Little Traverse Historical Society presents this Zoom event with Barry Levine, author of "Michigan Aviation: People and Places that Changed History." Enjoy a presentation on two stories from Michigan’s aviation history: A B-52 crash near Charlevoix in 1971 & Michigan's Strategic Air Command bases - Kincheloe, K. I. Sawyer, & Wurtsmith.
Field of Screams Opens To Public

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – With Halloween around the corner, one Eau Claire haunted house is ready to bring the screams. The Field of Screams at Rockin T-R Ranch opens tonight. This year’s circus-themed experience includes a haunted barn, cornfield trail, and cow yard maze. Brought together in just two weeks by...
Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
