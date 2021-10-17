1 taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in West Carrollton

West Carrollton Crash

WEST CARROLLTON — A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash in West Carrollton Sunday.

The accident happened in the area of Watertower Lane and Imperial Road just before 12 p.m.

West Carrollton police on scene told News Center 7 that witnesses say they saw a vehicle travel into the path of the motorcycle and hit the driver.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threating injuries, according to police.

Police were not able to confirm whether the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist stayed on scene or left after the accident.

The crash is still under investigation at this time, police said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

