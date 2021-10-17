CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals to split play-calling duties with Kliff Kingsbury out against Cleveland Browns

By Andrew Buller-Russ
As the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for a big test against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they’ll have to overcome their head coach Kliff Kingsbury being out due to COVID protocols . Since Kingsbury is the offensive play-caller and the Cardinals do not have an offensive coordinator, there was some question as to who would be calling plays against the Browns.

While the Cardinals have announced that their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator will split head coaching responsibilities in place of Kingsbury, calling the plays will also be split between two coaches on the staff . Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler and assistant wide receivers coach Jeff Rodgers will take care of all offensive playcalling against the Browns.

It will be a big challenge as the Cardinals look to remain undefeated, taking on the 3-2 Browns at 4:00 PM ET.

