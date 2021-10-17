CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies exercise rookie option for Ja Morant, two others

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies exercised their rookie contract option for star point guard Ja Morant on Saturday, tying him to the team through the 2022-23 season.

Morant, 22, was the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and was named Rookie of the Year in his first season.

In 130 games, all starts, over his first two seasons, Morant has averaged 18.4 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals.

The Grizzlies also exercised their options for forward Brandon Clarke and guard Desmond Bane.

NBA scout offers wild, Hall of Fame comparison for Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball

Clarke, 25, was taken 21st overall in the same draft as Morant. He has averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 117 career games (20 starts).

Bane, 23, was picked 30th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He started 17 of 68 games as a rookie, averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.

–Field Level Media

