CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle-Tottenham Match Paused After Players Alert Referee to Medical Emergency in Crowd

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1Dlw_0cU3VXiF00

Newcastle's match against Tottenham was paused Sunday after Spurs players alerted referee Andre Marriner to a medical emergency in the stands.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Play was stopped for 23 minutes during Newcastle's home match against Tottenham after Spurs players alerted the referee to a fan who needed medical attention.

In the 40th minute at St. James' Park, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilón ran over to referee Andre Marriner to direct the official's attention to a medical emergency in the East Stand. Meanwhile, Tottenham starters Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp rushed to the bench and appeared to signal for a stretcher and defibrillator.

Marriner called a halt to the game as Newcastle team doctor Paul Catterson ran across the field with a defibrillator in hand and tended to the fan. As paramedics treated the fan, Marriner opted to suspend the match and called players to their dressing rooms.

Reguilón said the fans were the ones who initially grabbed his attention before he asked the referee to stop the match.

"I saw one man lying down, and one man doing [chest compressions]," Reguilón told Sky Sports after the match. "I went to the referee and said, "Look [at] this. Stop the match'

"... Everything is okay now, that's more important."

The players remained in their dressing rooms for about 15 minutes as the fan was transported out of the stadium. After a brief warm-up period, the game resumed with seven minutes of stoppage time, which included a goal from Son Heung-min to give Spurs a 3-1 halftime lead.

Newcastle's Twitter account later posted that the fan had been stabilized and was being taken to the hospital. Reguilón and Dier were praised by pundits for their quick thinking in getting a defibrillator into the stands and each team was given a loud ovation for their role in stopping the match.

Prior to the incident, the evening at St. James' Park had been a celebratory occasion. Newcastle fans were reveling with the news that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, had controversially completed a £305 million ($419.2 million) takeover of the club from Newcastle's beleaguered owner of 14 years, Mike Ashley.

Sunday's match ended 3-2 in favor of Spurs, keeping winless Newcastle in 19th place on just three points.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Newcastle's match against Tottenham stopped as medics rush to assist stricken supporter in the crowd... after Sergio Reguilon had urged referee Andre Marriner to halt play and Eric Dier raced to the dugouts to collect defibrillator

Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Tottenham has been suspended following an incident involving a fan in the crowd. The match was stopped after the players called for the medics to assist someone in the crowd, with fans also pleading for them to hurry over to the far side of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
whathifi.com

Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch Premier League matches

Newcastle United – the richest club in the Premier League thanks to last week's Saudi takeover – face Tottenham Hotspur at 4.30pm BST on Sunday at St James' Park. With the Magpies currently winless in the league so far, Steve Bruce's side will be under pressure to perform. Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nuno: Steven Bergwijn, CONMEBOL international players to be assessed prior to Newcastle vs. Tottenham

It’s been a long two weeks, but the Premier League is back after the latest international break with a full slate of matches this weekend. Tottenham Hotspur are set to play against Geordie Arabia Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this Sunday, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo sat down in front of the assembled media for his first comments to the press since after Spurs’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa on October 3.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Mike Ashley
Person
Sergio Reguilón
The Independent

Steve Bruce: Newcastle manager to remain in charge for Tottenham match

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will still be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur, the club have confirmed.The match will be the first under the club’s new ownership after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed their protracted takeover last week.Bruce was expected to be relieved of his duties ahead of the game but will instead remain in his post for what will be his 1,000th match as a manager.New club part-owner Amanda Staveley said: "We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham waiting on availability of South American players for Newcastle clash

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has not ruled out the possibility of his four South American players being involved at Newcastle on Sunday.Argentinian pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez and Brazil international Emerson Royal are travelling to London having been in South America for World Cup qualifiers over the last fortnight.Romero, Lo Celso and Emerson all played in the early hours of Friday morning and Nuno said the quartet will be assessed on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s trip to St James’s Park.Nuno said: “They are travelling now. They will join us tomorrow and then we’ll...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derrick

Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after fan medical emergency

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was paused and players left the field after a supporter required medical treatment on Sunday. It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Spurs#Sky Sports
90min.com

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: Player ratings as Harry Kane ends goal drought

Harry Kane grabbed his first Premier League goal of the season as Spurs came from a goal down to beat Newcastle 3-2 at St James' Park. Steve Bruce took charge of his 1000th game in football management but was unable to mastermind his side to a victory in the first match following Newcastle's takeover.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'He's lying down, it's no good... please stop the game' - Reguilon explains medical emergency that saw Newcastle v Tottenham game halted

The Spurs left-back was the first player to signal to referee Andre Marriner to bring proceedings to a halt after an incident at St James' Park. Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has explained how his attention was caught by the medical emergency that led to his intervention to stop his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle’s new dawn overshadowed by defeat and medical emergency

What started as a party ended in sombre mood as events on and off the pitch cast a pall over Newcastle’s new dawn. Excited fans turned up to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon ready to celebrate a rebirth of the club under ambitious, fabulously wealthy owners, but left with undeniable problems on the pitch having been been put into perspective by a serious medical emergency in the crowd.
SOCCER
tothelaneandback.com

“Stop the match”- Tottenham hero reveals his conversation with referee regarding a fan that needed medical attention during the game

Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon called on referee Andre Marriner to pause the game so that a fan can get critical medical attention. An alert Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon drew the attention of the referee, Andre Marriner, to the stands where a fan was in need of immediate medical attention.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of organizations that support oppressed people in Saudi Arabia

Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Newcastle United on Sunday in what was Toon’s first match since being bought out by the sovereign wealth fund of a Middle Eastern nation with a horrific record of human rights abuses. And while it sure looked bad in the opening 10 minutes in a raucous atmosphere at St. James’ Park after Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front after just two minutes, Spurs pretty quickly turned things around and put in a really solid performance. The 2-3 win was a lot more comprehensive than the scoreline showed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy