Bozell compares coverage of George Allen, Terry McAuliffe

GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO