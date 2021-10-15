CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozell compares coverage of George Allen, Terry McAuliffe

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 10 days ago

Fox News

Obama ripped after slamming 'phony culture wars' at McAuliffe rally amid Loudoun County controversy

Former President Barack Obama took sharp criticicsm over the weekend for slamming "phony culture wars" while speaking in Virginia, where a very real headline-inducing culture war has been taking place in recent weeks. Obama made the controversial comment on Saturday during a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Terry McAuliffe is a liar

WASHINGTON — Several years ago, while pursuing material for my favorite department of The American Spectator, the “Current Wisdom,” I came across a blatant lie perpetrated by Terry McAuliffe, this season’s Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia. It was a pretty bold lie too, and he was quite proud of it, as you will see.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe shuts down interview and chides reporter for not asking 'better questions'

ABC 7, a D.C.-area affiliate, interviewed McAuliffe and his GOP rival, Glenn Youngkin, on Oct. 13 and 14 respectively. The outlet said both were given 20 minutes to talk about how they would lead Virginia if elected next month. McAuliffe ended his interview after a little more than 10 minutes, telling interviewer Nick Minock he "should have asked better questions early on."
POLITICS
Fox News

'Special Report' on Alec Baldwin

GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.
CELEBRITIES
creators.com

Terry McAuliffe Lies

