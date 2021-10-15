Bozell compares coverage of George Allen, Terry McAuliffe

Former President Barack Obama took sharp criticicsm over the weekend for slamming "phony culture wars" while speaking in Virginia, where a very real headline-inducing culture war has been taking place in recent weeks. Obama made the controversial comment on Saturday during a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe,...
WASHINGTON — Several years ago, while pursuing material for my favorite department of The American Spectator, the “Current Wisdom,” I came across a blatant lie perpetrated by Terry McAuliffe, this season’s Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia. It was a pretty bold lie too, and he was quite proud of it, as you will see.
ABC 7, a D.C.-area affiliate, interviewed McAuliffe and his GOP rival, Glenn Youngkin, on Oct. 13 and 14 respectively. The outlet said both were given 20 minutes to talk about how they would lead Virginia if elected next month. McAuliffe ended his interview after a little more than 10 minutes, telling interviewer Nick Minock he "should have asked better questions early on."
Former Navy SEAL and former Fox News contributor Rob O’Neill appeared on Eric Bolling‘s Newsmax show The Balance this week to talk about his tweets criticizing Fox News on their 25th anniversary, a falling out that prompted a response from star anchor Bret Baier. The battle began with O’Neill’s now-deleted...
Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder accused Vice President Kamala Harris of illegally campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe by having churches play a video endorsement asking attendees for their support. Mr. Wilder, who is the only Black governor in Virginia’s history, joins the chorus of critics who raised ethical...
Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
Former Bill Clinton campaign manager and Democratic strategist James Carville sent a tartly worded fundraising email to supporters of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday, telling them, “I hate guys like Glenn Youngkin.”
GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.
