CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ stunning 23-20 loss to Jaguars

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

All this way for a bad game and a bad ending.

Jacksonville 23, Dolphins 20 .

Dolphins lose to fall to 1-5 . Jacksonville gets its first win.

Ten thoughts on the game:

1. Play of the game: With five second left, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 9-yard pass to Laviska Shenault. That set up a 53-yard field goal attempt by kicker Matthew Wright, who wasn’t even listed on the Jaguar roster since he was added late this past week. Urban Meyer gets his first NFL win.

2. Twice on third-and-6 , Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki ran a 5-yard pattern and was stopped short. This is fundamental stuff. Gesicki had a big game — eight catches for 115 yards. But these two plays were crucial. The second time came with under two minutes to go and put the Dolphins in a fourth-and-1 situation that coach Brian Flores went for. They were stopped. The previous time came with just under two minutes left in the half. The Dolphins had to punt from their 12. Michael Palardy punted 37 yards and Jacksonville started at the Miami 49. It converted a fourth-and-7. It got a touchdown when Marvin Jones made a great catch against good coverage by Noah Igbinoghene. It all started with a bad offensive play from sketchy thinking. It brought Jacksonville into a, 13-10, game at half they’d been controlled.

3. There was a lot of good and bad Tua in his first game back from broken ribs. He completed 33-of-47 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He completed 10-of-12 passes for 116 yards in the first quarter. On the first scoring drive, he was 3 for 3 in converting first downs. In the fourth quarter, he drove the offense 91 yards for the go-ahead score with passes of 12, 18, 20 and 32 yards (Gesicki caught the 20- and 32-yard passes). There also were successive passes in the third quarter that show how far he has to go. On the first, he had Kirk Merritt running down the middle of the field wide open and threw into double coverage to Jaylen Waddle for an incompletion. On Jacksonville’s ensuing drive, Christian Wilkins stripped Lawrence of the ball and Zach Sieler recovered for the Dolphins. Next play: Tua threw a brutal pass to nobody except Jacksonville cornerback Nevin Lawson. All in all, a mixed back that comes out with a loss.

4. Miami had plenty of chances to put away Jacksonville early . After a touchdown on the first drive, it had first-and-goal at the Jacksonville 10-yard line when tight end Cethan Carter was called for holding. That pushed it back to the 20 and the Dolphins settled for a 33-yard field goal. Next drive: First-and-goal from the 10 again. They didn’t get closer than the 6. Another field goal. The Dolphins entered 19th in red-zone offense entering Sunday for scoring touchdowns. Jacksonville’s defense ranked 20th in letting opponents score TDs 66.7 percent of the time in the red zone. Turn those two field goals into touchdowns and the game’s over there.

5. Call of the game : Did the bouncing punt nick the finger of Jacksonville returner Jamal Agnew, and get recovered by Miami’s Mack Hollins as it went into the end zone? Well, it was close. The refs ruled it didn’t touch Angew on the field and Jacksonville got the ball on a touchback midway through the fourth quarter. Flores challenged it. The call stood. It was so close, though — doesn’t one of Agnew’s fingers move? A 20-17 Dolphins lead could’ve moved to, 27-17. That was the second Flores challenge in successive plays (the first on a Jaylen Waddle incompletion). This second one would’ve sealed a Dolphins win if it had come.

6. After Jacksonville scored near the end of the half, the Dolphins got the ball back with 40 seconds left in the half and no timeouts. This was mismanagement. They used them earlier.

* In Jacksonville’s first series of the game, they called timeout on third-and-5 to set the defense.

* On fourth-and-2, the offense called a time-out get the right play. This is understandable. Tua then threw 20 yards to Hollins for the first down.

* At third-and-6 on Jacksonville’s last drive before half, they called timeout with 57 second left.

So two defensive time-outs were used evidently to get the right people on the field. That’s why they ended up with no time-outs and had to settle for Jason Sanders missing a 57-yard field goal before half.

7. Did Meyer forget the Dolphins starting cornerbacks were Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Coleman? With Xavien Howard and Byron Jones out , you’d have thought Jacksonville’s Lawrence would’ve attacked them all game. Nope. Jacksonville’s first play was Lawrence throwing down the line to Agnew, who ran by Igbinoghene for a 24-yard gain. But either Igbinoghene and Coleman were great this game or the Jaguars were as dumb as a winless team can be. Late in the second quarter, they finally began attacking the cornerbacks on a drive — and Shenault dropped two passes. Tom Brady would’ve thrown a dozen passes just at Igbinoghene by then — just to test him. Add it all up: That’s why they’re Jacksonville. Of course to be fair ...

8. This game was a field day for analytics and fourth downs. Here was one Dolphins situation: Fourth-and-3. Jacksonville 43-yard line. Up, 10-3, in the second quarter. This was the time you go for it as a coach with the offense moving the ball and Tua completing 10-of-12 passes in the first quarter. Instead, Flores punted 30 yards to the Jacksonville 13-yard line. The Dolphins had a lot of chances to put away a bad team. That was another one. Of course, maybe this was a day analytics got stuffed as ...

9. Also, on fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins 9 , Meyer went for it rather than kick a field goal in a 17-13 game. Everything said he should there, too. He had the second-best rushing offense at 5.2 yards per carry coming into Sunday against a bad Dolphins run defense. But linebacker Jerome Baker (with help from Wilkins) stopped running back James Robinson in a game-changing play. The Dolphins defense had some big plays this game. The fumble recovery to stop one drive. This fourth-and-1 to stop another. Then, in the fourth quarter, Meyer didn’t go on fourth-and-5 and Jacksonville kicked a tying, 54-yard field goal.

10. Next week: Falcons at Dolphins . The Dolphins declined to have the NFL insert a bye week after the trip to London. They’re the only team to do that, but said they did research and wanted the bye week later in the season. Atlanta, coincidentally, had their bye week on Sunday. It’s 2-3 with a healthy minus-47 point differential.

Comments / 0

Related
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Dolphins-Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will break down the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in...
NFL
WDBO

Jags end 20-game skid with 53-yard FG to beat Dolphins 23-20

LONDON — (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a championship pedigree at coach and quarterback. However it took a software engineer-turned-kicker to finally end the misery of a 20-game losing streak. Matthew Wright’s 53-yard field goal as time expired gave the Jags a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Jaguars.com

Game report: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20

The streak is over. At long, long last. "It was a great team win," Head Coach Urban Meyer said, adding: "We need a win. Someone asked me last week if we're desperate for a win … we are desperate for a win. "We came close a few times. … It...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a 2021 Week 6 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday …. 1. Oh, those third downs. The Dolphins set Sunday's early tone with a 13-play, 75-yard drive...
NFL
Big Cat Country

3 Takeaways: Jaguars snap losing streak, Defeat Dolphins 23-20

Well, it happened. The Jaguars secured their first victory of the season with a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in London, England. It wasn’t a true home game for Jacksonville, but it will count that way on the record books as the team made their annual venture across the pond.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Trevor Lawrence
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 23-20 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Is it time to press the reset button? That’s the only thing left to ask when the Miami Dolphins drop a fifth straight game, spoiling the return of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by losing 23-20 to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars in a season where basically everything that could go wrong has. That’s the only way to look at this team’s early struggles in 2021, which is proving ...
NFL
NW Florida Daily News

Schad: Dolphins suffer humiliating loss to Jaguars and coaches must be better

TOTTENHAM, England — Let's start with the obvious. It is entirely inexcusable that the Dolphins lost to the Jaguars on Sunday, 23-20, no matter if the game was played in America, Europe or Mars. It is absolutely humiliating to lose a game to a franchise that had dropped 20 in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jaguars#American Football#Hyde10
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins finding more problems than solutions, heading into Falcons matchup on five-game skid

When fans did their preseason glance over the Miami Dolphins’ schedule, labeling wins, losses or “that one could go either way,” any chance of a Week 7 loss at home against the Atlanta Falcons would’ve been an afterthought. This Dolphins team, coming off a 10-6 season and hungry to take the next step into the playoffs, couldn’t possibly have a tough time against the Falcons, who were 4-12 the ...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy