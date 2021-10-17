Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ stunning 23-20 loss to Jaguars

All this way for a bad game and a bad ending.

Jacksonville 23, Dolphins 20 .

Dolphins lose to fall to 1-5 . Jacksonville gets its first win.

Ten thoughts on the game:

1. Play of the game: With five second left, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 9-yard pass to Laviska Shenault. That set up a 53-yard field goal attempt by kicker Matthew Wright, who wasn’t even listed on the Jaguar roster since he was added late this past week. Urban Meyer gets his first NFL win.

2. Twice on third-and-6 , Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki ran a 5-yard pattern and was stopped short. This is fundamental stuff. Gesicki had a big game — eight catches for 115 yards. But these two plays were crucial. The second time came with under two minutes to go and put the Dolphins in a fourth-and-1 situation that coach Brian Flores went for. They were stopped. The previous time came with just under two minutes left in the half. The Dolphins had to punt from their 12. Michael Palardy punted 37 yards and Jacksonville started at the Miami 49. It converted a fourth-and-7. It got a touchdown when Marvin Jones made a great catch against good coverage by Noah Igbinoghene. It all started with a bad offensive play from sketchy thinking. It brought Jacksonville into a, 13-10, game at half they’d been controlled.

3. There was a lot of good and bad Tua in his first game back from broken ribs. He completed 33-of-47 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He completed 10-of-12 passes for 116 yards in the first quarter. On the first scoring drive, he was 3 for 3 in converting first downs. In the fourth quarter, he drove the offense 91 yards for the go-ahead score with passes of 12, 18, 20 and 32 yards (Gesicki caught the 20- and 32-yard passes). There also were successive passes in the third quarter that show how far he has to go. On the first, he had Kirk Merritt running down the middle of the field wide open and threw into double coverage to Jaylen Waddle for an incompletion. On Jacksonville’s ensuing drive, Christian Wilkins stripped Lawrence of the ball and Zach Sieler recovered for the Dolphins. Next play: Tua threw a brutal pass to nobody except Jacksonville cornerback Nevin Lawson. All in all, a mixed back that comes out with a loss.

4. Miami had plenty of chances to put away Jacksonville early . After a touchdown on the first drive, it had first-and-goal at the Jacksonville 10-yard line when tight end Cethan Carter was called for holding. That pushed it back to the 20 and the Dolphins settled for a 33-yard field goal. Next drive: First-and-goal from the 10 again. They didn’t get closer than the 6. Another field goal. The Dolphins entered 19th in red-zone offense entering Sunday for scoring touchdowns. Jacksonville’s defense ranked 20th in letting opponents score TDs 66.7 percent of the time in the red zone. Turn those two field goals into touchdowns and the game’s over there.

5. Call of the game : Did the bouncing punt nick the finger of Jacksonville returner Jamal Agnew, and get recovered by Miami’s Mack Hollins as it went into the end zone? Well, it was close. The refs ruled it didn’t touch Angew on the field and Jacksonville got the ball on a touchback midway through the fourth quarter. Flores challenged it. The call stood. It was so close, though — doesn’t one of Agnew’s fingers move? A 20-17 Dolphins lead could’ve moved to, 27-17. That was the second Flores challenge in successive plays (the first on a Jaylen Waddle incompletion). This second one would’ve sealed a Dolphins win if it had come.

6. After Jacksonville scored near the end of the half, the Dolphins got the ball back with 40 seconds left in the half and no timeouts. This was mismanagement. They used them earlier.

* In Jacksonville’s first series of the game, they called timeout on third-and-5 to set the defense.

* On fourth-and-2, the offense called a time-out get the right play. This is understandable. Tua then threw 20 yards to Hollins for the first down.

* At third-and-6 on Jacksonville’s last drive before half, they called timeout with 57 second left.

So two defensive time-outs were used evidently to get the right people on the field. That’s why they ended up with no time-outs and had to settle for Jason Sanders missing a 57-yard field goal before half.

7. Did Meyer forget the Dolphins starting cornerbacks were Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Coleman? With Xavien Howard and Byron Jones out , you’d have thought Jacksonville’s Lawrence would’ve attacked them all game. Nope. Jacksonville’s first play was Lawrence throwing down the line to Agnew, who ran by Igbinoghene for a 24-yard gain. But either Igbinoghene and Coleman were great this game or the Jaguars were as dumb as a winless team can be. Late in the second quarter, they finally began attacking the cornerbacks on a drive — and Shenault dropped two passes. Tom Brady would’ve thrown a dozen passes just at Igbinoghene by then — just to test him. Add it all up: That’s why they’re Jacksonville. Of course to be fair ...

8. This game was a field day for analytics and fourth downs. Here was one Dolphins situation: Fourth-and-3. Jacksonville 43-yard line. Up, 10-3, in the second quarter. This was the time you go for it as a coach with the offense moving the ball and Tua completing 10-of-12 passes in the first quarter. Instead, Flores punted 30 yards to the Jacksonville 13-yard line. The Dolphins had a lot of chances to put away a bad team. That was another one. Of course, maybe this was a day analytics got stuffed as ...

9. Also, on fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins 9 , Meyer went for it rather than kick a field goal in a 17-13 game. Everything said he should there, too. He had the second-best rushing offense at 5.2 yards per carry coming into Sunday against a bad Dolphins run defense. But linebacker Jerome Baker (with help from Wilkins) stopped running back James Robinson in a game-changing play. The Dolphins defense had some big plays this game. The fumble recovery to stop one drive. This fourth-and-1 to stop another. Then, in the fourth quarter, Meyer didn’t go on fourth-and-5 and Jacksonville kicked a tying, 54-yard field goal.

10. Next week: Falcons at Dolphins . The Dolphins declined to have the NFL insert a bye week after the trip to London. They’re the only team to do that, but said they did research and wanted the bye week later in the season. Atlanta, coincidentally, had their bye week on Sunday. It’s 2-3 with a healthy minus-47 point differential.