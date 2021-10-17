Dolphins drop heartbreaker to Jaguars on late field goal in Tua Tagovailoa’s return

Tua Tagovailoa’s return did not lead the Miami Dolphins to begin a turnaround of their season against the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars .

Despite what was a fine statistical performance in Tagovailoa’s first game back from missing three due to fractured ribs, it was only more heartbreak for the Dolphins . Heartbreak that oftentimes turns into the impetus for major organizational change.

Jacksonville kicker Matthew Wright drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars a 23-20 win on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, sinking Miami after leaving several earlier opportunities on the field.

The Jaguars (1-5) snapped a 20-game losing streak dating back to last season, and coach Urban Meyer got his first NFL win. The Dolphins (1-5), who entered the season with playoff aspirations, lost a fifth consecutive game and are already one loss shy of last year’s total.

“We’re disappointed,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “We’re just not playing consistently enough. It’s in spurts. … We’re just not putting it together. That starts with me.”

Said Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins: “We just got to stick together, and that starts with the leaders on this team. ... We’ll just continue to get back to work, watch the tape, get better, flush this.”

With five seconds left, the Jaguars converted a fourth-and-8 — from Lawrence to Laviska Shenault — which, followed by a quick timeout, left one second left to set up the game-winning kick. Flores said coverage should’ve been tighter on the final defensive play where a Hail Mary could’ve been conceivable. Miami had two defenders, one of them tight end Mike Gesicki, 30 yards off the line of scrimmage at to the 15-yard line. But after a timeout Gesicki was pulled out, and the Dolphins decided to take away the sideline instead.

“It was just a football play that didn’t go in our favor,” said linebacker Jerome Baker. “Of course, we’re thinking Hail Mary, but after we saw what they were doing, we kind of had a good idea they wasn’t throwing that, but yeah, Gesicki, he’s definitely out there for the jump ball.”

Tagovailoa was 33 of 47 for 329 yards — the second-most he’s thrown for in his career — two touchdowns and one bad interception. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught both touchdowns and finished with 10 receptions for 70 yards while Gesicki had eight receptions for 115 yards.

“I thought he played well,” Flores said of Tagovailoa, the second-year signal-caller taken fifth overall in the 2020 draft. “He made some very good throws, stepped up in the pocket.”

Said Tagovailoa: “It doesn’t matter how I performed [Sunday]. We lost.”

Lawrence, who was 25 of 41 for 319 yards and a touchdown, started on the Dolphins’ side of the field ahead of the winning field goal after Flores opted to try to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins’ own 46-yard line that came up short on a Malcolm Brown run to turn the ball over on downs.

“Trying to win the game,” Flores said of the failed draw from the shotgun. “Game’s tied, felt good about the opportunity to try and get a yard. Didn’t get it.”

Tagovailoa rebounded from his poor interception to complete all six of his passes for 83 yards on a go-ahead fourth-quarter drive to give Miami a lead, but the Dolphins, who were playing without top cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones and missing three wide receivers, could not score again.

After the Dolphins took the 20-17 lead, the Jaguars tied it at, 20, with a 54-yard field goal from Wright that started wide right but curved inside the upright with 3:40 remaining.

Down, 17-13, late in the third quarter after being on the wrong end of a 14-0 run, the Dolphins appeared to get a key stop they needed to turn momentum in their favor when Wilkins had a strip-sack on Lawrence, his former Clemson teammate. It was a fumble recovered by fellow defensive lineman Zach Sieler.

Tagovailoa, however, turned the ball right back over to the Jaguars with the interception on the ensuing play. He drastically underthrew a deep sideline pass, which was picked off by Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson, a Piper High alum with his eyes on him in zone coverage under the route.

“That was just a bad decision,” said Tagovailoa of one of few mistakes Sunday. “I should have never went there.”

The Jaguars, however, didn’t take advantage after starting on the Miami side of the field. They opted for a fourth-down try at the Dolphins’ 9-yard line instead of taking 3 points to extend the lead and failed.

The Dolphins went from leading, 13-3, near the end of the first half to trailing, 17-13, early in the second half after the Jaguars scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

First, Jacksonville was able to make the Dolphins pay for being without Howard and Jones before halftime. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was in single coverage against Jacksonville wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., and Lawrence lofted up a perfect pass to allow him to go up and catch a 28-yard touchdown over Igbinoghene with 40 seconds left before intermission.

Then, the Jaguars took advantage of the Dolphins’ poor run defense after it held up in the first half. Big 219-pound running back James Robinson bulldozed his way through the Miami defense to the 1-yard line before punching it in from there. Miami held an opponent under 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. Robinson had 73 on 17 carries while Lawrence added 11 scrambling.

Tagovailoa’s impact was felt from the opening drive. He was reading the defense effectively, delivering passes with zip despite the bad ribs and flak jacket worn to protect them.

Tagovailoa went 8 of 10 for 76 yards on a 13-play touchdown drive that consumed nearly half of the first quarter’s clock. He checked out of a run from the 6-yard line to hit Waddle, the rookie and former Alabama teammate, on a slant for the touchdown.

Lawrence and the Jaguars responded with an eight-play, 56-yard drive on their opening series, but a third-down drop over the middle from tight end Dan Arnold caused Jacksonville to settle for a field goal. The 40-yarder made by Wright was the Jaguars’ first converted field goal of the season after he and Josh Lambo combined to go 0 for 4 through the team’s first five games.

The Dolphins had a pair of other successful first-half drives that got to at least the Jaguars’ 10-yard line end up in field goals to take a 13-3 lead. On the first, a holding penalty by tight end Cethan Carter killed the drive. The next saw Tagovailoa extend the drive with a 20-yard completion to Mack Hollins on fourth-and-2 after missing a big play on third down where he had an easy first down running but instead missed an open Waddle.

“We have to finish drives every time we go out there,” Tagovailoa said.

After the Lawrence-to-Jones touchdown late in the first half, Miami quickly drove into long field-goal range, but Jason Sanders pulled the 58-yard attempt wide left. The Dolphins led, 13-10, at intermission.

The Miami defense forced consecutive three-and-outs in the first half after allowing the opening-drive field goal. On one, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who had a late sack before the Jaguars set up the winning field goal, batted a third-down Lawrence pass back violently deep in Jacksonville territory.

The Dolphins now return home to face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.