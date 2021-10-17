Instant Analysis: Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Miami Dolphins 20

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist

The Dolphins have been unraveling all season, and a 53-yard field goal by Matthew Wright might be the final nail in the coffin on this terrible a season. Providing the Jaguars their first win of the season in Tua Tagovailoa’s return is disheartening, and everyone has to be accountable for what we’re seeing on the field. The job status of everyone — players, coaches and executives — should be on unstable footing.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

Tua Tagovailoa had a good game in his return, sans the one awful interception. Even in that case, he rebounded from it with a resilient drive. Coming up empty after that and turning it over on downs on your own side of the field — plus a heads-up play to get into field-goal range on fourth-and-8 with five seconds left — sunk the Dolphins . A devastating defeat against a team that had lost its past 20 games. At 1-5, you can’t even tank from here if you’re the Dolphins. The Eagles have the Dolphins’ first-round pick, while Miami’s first-round choice is tied to the 49ers’ success.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

They could not lose that game. The defense showed up too late and the offense disappeared too early. What can be done about this season now?

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor

The offense, again, like in the Patriots game, stagnated after a brilliant opening touchdown drive. That combined with the defense only being dominant in the second half was the recipe for the bitter finish. A lost season, barring a miracle.