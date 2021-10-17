Fired Elementary School Kitchen Worker To Receive $125K

Woman Was Fired From Poinciana Elementary School In South Palm Beach County After Sustaining Injury In Crash.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former “school food services manager” Linda Barone is set to receive $125,000 from the Palm Beach County School District.

The money is part of a settlement agreement expected to be approved by the school board this week.

According to an approval document obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, along with the actual agreement, “Ms. Barone was employed as School Food Services manager who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Ms. Barone was denied FMLA and notified that she was being terminated. Ms. Barone alleges that when she was being escorted from Poinciana Elementary School her injuries were exacerbated, and that she was wrongfully denied FMLA and terminated due to her race, age, disability and retaliation.”

FMLA is the “Family and Medical Leave Act.”

We are publishing the agreement, in its entirety, below. School District Attorney Jean Marie Middleton approved the settlement and is directing the school board to accept the terms during Wednesday’s meeting.

As part of the agreement, the School District of Palm Beach County “does not admit any liability toward Linda Barone for any alleged acts or omissions.”

