CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis police believe same man tied to downtown robbery, stabbing cases

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2YvU_0cU3VAem00

ST. LOUIS–Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man they believe robbbed a man and a woman on the Gateway Arch grounds on Wednesday and stabbed a man on Thursday at Laclede’s Landing.

Police say a man and a woman both in their 50s were walking on the grounds at 100 Washington Avenue Wednesday night at 7:40 when a suspect pointed a gun and demanded a wallet. Police say the suspect hit the man with the gun before the victim gave up his wallet. The suspect ran from the scene.

On Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:50 pm, police were called to Laclede’s Landing Blvd near Lumiere Place Blvd. where a man was found with several stab wounds to his arms and upper body. The victim told police he was stabbed after a struggle over a weapon after the suspect brought him to that location with the weapon and told him to get items from a wooded area.

The victim escaped and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s 4th District at (314) 444-2500. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

76-year-old St. Louis man with dementia reported missing

ST. LOUIS – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 76-year-old man with dementia. Thomas W. Hastings was last seen Friday morning walking away from his residence at 6120 Bircher in Pine Lawn. He was wearing a leather jacket, blue striped shirt, and dark pants. Hastings is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Reward increases to $10,000 to find St. Louis shooters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The reward to find the suspects who killed a St. Louis man in September has increased to $10,000. Police are asking for tips to help solve this crime and have surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicles. They want to know if anyone recognizes the vehicles or their owners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laclede, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

St. Louis man killed after falling off scooter, hit by tractor-trailer

PEVELY, Mo. (AP) — A 54-year-old St. Louis man was killed after he was knocked off his scooter and struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 near Pevely, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dante R. Trice of St. Louis was driving his 2014 Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter Friday evening when a man driving a Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the scooter, causing him to fall off.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

St. Louis Police crackdown on dangerous driving

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City drivers can expect to see police cracking down on dangerous driving. Over the last three years, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has handled more than 250 fatal crashes citywide. Sixty-five of those accidents involved pedestrians. Lt. Paul Lauer, the commander of the St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Crimestoppers
FOX2Now

St. Louis County man sentenced to life in prison in stabbing death of former girlfriend

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend. Kevin Fields, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and second-degree domestic assault in connection to the killing of 32-year-old Tami Allen in Moline Acres that happened in February 2016.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Missouri troopers pulled over a van in 1985, one of them did not survive

In the mid-1980s the work of a Missouri State Highway Patrolman could be fairly routine. That’s what trooper Allen Hines and Jimmie Linegar thought the afternoon of April 15, 1985, would be. Now retired from the patrol, Hines remembers how that day started with beautiful weather, a typical afternoon getting some lunch, then deciding to […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Who killed them? Missouri’s Feeney family murders remain unsolved

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Feeney family murders remains a mystery in the Ozarks for over 20-years. One weekend in February 1995 Jon Feeney, a science teacher at Glendale High School, was at a work conference in the Lake of the Ozarks. That same weekend, his family including his wife Cheryl, 6-year-old son Tyler, and 18-month-old daughter were murdered at their home in Springfield.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missing Spanish Lake 13-year-old found safe Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police said Wednesday morning that missing 13-year-old Zaniyah Jones has been located and is safe. Jones was previously last seen walking away from her Spanish Lake home on Friday, October 15. A missing person report was filed on Sunday. “We had left to go run some errands and we […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

2K+
Followers
568
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy