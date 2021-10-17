St. Louis police believe same man tied to downtown robbery, stabbing cases

ST. LOUIS–Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man they believe robbbed a man and a woman on the Gateway Arch grounds on Wednesday and stabbed a man on Thursday at Laclede’s Landing.

Police say a man and a woman both in their 50s were walking on the grounds at 100 Washington Avenue Wednesday night at 7:40 when a suspect pointed a gun and demanded a wallet. Police say the suspect hit the man with the gun before the victim gave up his wallet. The suspect ran from the scene.

On Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:50 pm, police were called to Laclede’s Landing Blvd near Lumiere Place Blvd. where a man was found with several stab wounds to his arms and upper body. The victim told police he was stabbed after a struggle over a weapon after the suspect brought him to that location with the weapon and told him to get items from a wooded area.

The victim escaped and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s 4th District at (314) 444-2500. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.