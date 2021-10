Hulett has won all of their games so far this season and got to 7-0 with a 57-0 win over HEM on Saturday in Midwest, The first-stringers were in there for a while and then the younger guys got some significant playing time for the Red Devils. Hulett has some athletic guys on offense who read their blocks as well and just plain find a way to the end zone. This team will be the #1 seed from the East in the upcoming 6 Man playoffs so we'll see how far they go.

4 DAYS AGO